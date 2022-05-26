THURSDAY UPDATES: Cole County reports five new COVID cases

The Cole County Health Department reported five new coronavirus cases on Thursday. The county added one new case for Tuesday and four new cases on Wednesday.

Cole County Health Department cases by day in May



According to the dashboard update, there have been 17,533 total cases in the county since March 2020.

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports Cole County as having a low COVID-19 community level.

The Jefferson City School District reported no new coronavirus case in a student but reported one new case in a staff member on Tuesday.

The district is reporting three active cases in students and one active case in a staff member.

