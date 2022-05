Firefighters from multiple departments quickly quelled a fire at Gier's Feed Mill on Southside Avenue in Cherry Creek early Monday morning. Cherry Creek firefighters received mutual aid from other departments and were able to concentrate the fire to a wall on the west side of the building according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Fire Investigation Team. Investigators were able to determine that the fire was caused by a drywall screw that had penetrated an electric line. A youth passing by the business observed the fire in its early stages and reported it around 2 am. There no injuries and fire investigators say the business is still operational.

CHERRY CREEK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO