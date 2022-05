Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Neuse will move to the bench on Sunday with Tony Kemp starting at second base. Kemp will bat first versus right-hander Dane Dunning and Texas. numberFire's models project Kemp for 9.3 FanDuel...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO