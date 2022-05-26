ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Two of Three Men Who Allegedly Had Loaded Handguns Were Released From Jail

Cover picture for the articleTwo of three documented criminal street gang members posted $10,000 bail Thursday following their arrests for allegedly having loaded firearms in their vehicle. Jaime Angel Mejia Jr., 23, and Raider Alexander Chavez, 18, were arrested Wednesday with Rene Andres Moran, 23, when the Coachella Community Action Team searched their vehicle...

Fontana Herald News

Suspects are arrested at the end of two separate pursuits in San Bernardino

Suspects were arrested at the end of two separate pursuits in San Bernardino on May 25, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. In the first incident, the members of the P.D.'s Gang Team was working proactive enforcement when they attempted to stop a vehicle after observing several vehicle code violations. The driver failed to yield and led officers on a vehicle pursuit for almost three miles on city streets. While fleeing from the police, the occupants threw a loaded gun out of the vehicle.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Wrightwood murder suspect turns himself in after fleeing to Mexico

A Wrightwood man suspected of murder turned himself in to authorities Sunday after briefly fleeing to Mexico. Liam Boroff, 23, was arrested in connection to the death of 41-year-old Nicholas Robinson, also of Wrightwood. Robinson’s body was found inside a home on the 5700 block of Heath Creek Drive on Sunday by deputies from the […]
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana Police Department seizes narcotics, guns, stolen catalytic converters and tires

During the past week, the Fontana Police Department kept busy with search warrants and probation compliance checks which resulted in arrests. • The P.D.’s Rapid Response Team (RRT) served a search warrant for the sales of narcotics, and 30 pounds of methamphetamine were seized along with stolen catalytic converters and packaging material. A convicted felon was arrested.
FONTANA, CA
kyma.com

Two arrested for allegedly starting the Elk Fire

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - More than 400 acres were scorched giving firefighters trouble putting out the Elk Fire, but new details suggest the fire was intentionally started. When deputies arrived, they immediately identified an area where they believe the fire started. While driving to that spot, deputies noticed...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Arrest One of Two Burglary Suspects After Lengthy Pursuit

Brea police were assisted by Riverside County sheriff’s deputies as they arrested one of two burglary suspects this evening after a pursuit from Brea to Jurupa Valley. The events began around 6 p.m. at Lambert Road and Kramer Boulevard when neighbors called Brea police and told them two people were acting strangely, Brea police Lt. Chris Harvey told the Orange County Register.
BREA, CA
CBS LA

Pair of stolen vehicle suspects arrested following pursuit through Ontario

Authorities were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect in Ontario Sunday evening. Ontario Police Department officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, a maroon Chevy Suburban, after their automated license plate reader determined it was stolen. The suspect initially pulled over before taking off on Grove Street, just south of Holt Boulevard at around 9:37 p.m., prompting officers to engage in pursuit. As the chase continued, California Highway Patrol officers also joined once the suspect entered the 60 Freeway. After nearly two hours, the suspected exited the freeway onto surface streets in Boyle Heights. Sky9 over the scene showed the vehicle traveling at extremely high speeds, often driving on the wrong side of the road. The driver sideswiped a vehicle parked on the side of the road as well. At around 11 p.m., the driver jumped out of the vehicle -- as it kept moving -- and attempted to flee on foot. A woman occupant of the car was arrested promptly, and after a short time officers also detained the male driver. 
ONTARIO, CA
foxla.com

Police chase: Suspect surrenders after hiding in bushes following pursuit

ONTARIO, Calif. - One person is in custody Sunday night after leading police on a pursuit from San Bernardino County into Los Angeles County. Reports from Ontario police came in shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday night, as officers chased a driver suspected of stealing a vehicle Initial reports had the driver going faster than 100 miles per hour along the 60 Freeway. Eventually, the driver made their way into the East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights areas, with Ontario Police still in pursuit.
ONTARIO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Felon is arrested after road rage incident is reported in Rialto

A felon was arrested after a road rage incident was reported in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. Two officers were patrolling near Henry Elementary School when they observed a vehicle that was being driven erratically, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on May 27. After performing a...
foxla.com

Bodycam video: San Bernardino Police chase robbery suspects through apartment complex

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Two people were arrested earlier this week for allegedly robbing multiple storage units in San Bernardino County, according to authorities. According to the San Bernardino Police Department, a caller reported the robberies last Wednesday, May 25, saying that the duo had cut the locks at a local storage facility, stealing items and loading them into the back of a U-Haul truck. The robberies were also apparently caught on surveillance cameras.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
parkerliveonline.com

Seven year old dies after being struck by impaired boater on Parker Strip

A 7 year-old child has died after being struck by a boater impaired by alcohol on the Parker Strip near Buckskin State Park, according to law enforcement. On Sunday after 5 pm, boat patrol deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of an unknown injury boat collision near Buckskin State Park on the Parker Strip. The child was swimming in the water near the shoreline when a boat struck them. Despite life saving measures, the child was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
PARKER, AZ
mynewsla.com

Inmate Dies at Southwest County Jail, No Indications of Foul Play

Authorities Friday announced that an inmate suffered an unspecified medical emergency and died at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, marking the fourth custody death in the county’s correctional system in the last four weeks. The detainee, whose identity was not immediately released, was discovered unconscious in his cell...
americanmilitarynews.com

California homeowner fatally shoots burglary suspect in home

A Walnut homeowner fatally shot one of two suspected burglars following a break-in at his home early Saturday, authorities said. The incident began when residents heard footsteps around 4 a.m. inside the home in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When they went to check on the noise, the male homeowner was confronted by a man armed with a handgun.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Porch Pirates Followed – Search Warrant Nabs Armed Felons Selling Assorted Lethal Drugs

PALM DESERT – When a silver minivan matched the description of a vehicle used to whisk away packages stolen from porches – Palm Desert Station’s Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team deputies stepped in. On May 18,2022, the deputies conducted a traffic stop at 2 PM and arrested two suspects – Dale Adams (38), of Yucca Valley, and Mallory Bauer (31) of Temecula.

