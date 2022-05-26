ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

FDA commissioner says baby formula crisis likely over ‘within two months’

By Steven Nelson
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VruUN_0frcgYih00

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf told lawmakers Thursday that the baby formula crisis is likely to be over in about two months as desperate parents still face empty shelves.

Califf said at a Senate hearing that while “I can’t be exact … my expectation is that within two months we should be beyond normal and with a plethora [of supply].”

He added, “Due to all the measures being taken, the shortage is going to be getting better and better.”

The US government this month allowed foreign imports by waiving onerous labeling requirements that contributed to about 98% of the pre-crisis supply being domestically produced by just three companies.

The shortage has hit some states especially hard and began with the February closure of an Abbott Nutrition factory in Michigan over safety concerns. Two infant deaths were believed to be linked to bacterial contamination at the plant, but an investigation ultimately failed to confirm a link, authorities said.

Still, the factory in Sturgis near the Indiana border has yet to reopen. Califf said Thursday that it has numerous problems, including puddles on the ground and leaks in the roof. He likened it at one point to dining at an unsanitary restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GRkZ4_0frcgYih00
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf anticipates the baby formula shortage to end in around two months.
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The issue became a political hot potato after Republicans took aim at the Biden administration’s management of the crisis, which gradually grew after the February plant closure.

This month, the White House launched a military initiative called Operation Fly Formula to expedite deliveries of formula from other nations with similar standards.

Lawmakers from both parties took turns prodding Califf on his agency’s performance, with Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) demanding to know the FDA’s plans to fix the crisis — after the agency blamed mailroom issues for the slow processing of an October whistleblower complaint about the Abbott factory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05tMrh_0frcgYih00
Republicans blasted the Biden Administration for mismanaging baby formula supplies.
REUTERS/Bing Guan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23eJTm_0frcgYih00
Sen. Bill Cassidy shows a chart measuring the “out-of-stock” rate in baby formula supplies during the year.
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Across the ideological spectrum, senators slammed the fact that nearly all pre-crisis US formula was made by three companies.

Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) told Califf, “I hope you will focus on increasing the number of companies that are producing so we don’t run into this problem again.” And Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) slammed what he called an “oligopoly” and raised the possible streamlining of regulations to increase competition.

“It’s not good for the country to have such an undiversified supply chain and manufacturing chain for a critical product like that that’s used by so many people,” Califf said, insisting, “I don’t think FDA regulation is at the basis of that. Anyone who meets the criteria within the US or outside the US that wants to import can bring formula in.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27fh00_0frcgYih00
First lady Jill Biden speaks while more than 100 pallets of infant formula from Germany is delivered to Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia on May 25, 2022.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OIUNV_0frcgYih00
Sen. Bernie Sanders urged the FDA to approve more companies to produce baby formula in order to prevent shortages.
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Libertarian Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), meanwhile, took aim Thursday at 17% tariffs on foreign formula imports that were imposed by the Trump administration’s USMCA trade deal with Canada and Mexico.

“The agreement between Mexico and Canada and the United States that was signed in the previous administration put an extra tariff on Canadian formula and Mexican formula,” Paul said. “So those are economic barriers to it. And we have to look at the whole picture.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
State
Virginia State
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Government's secret plans for apocalyptic events included total takeover or shut down of citizens' communication networks

Newly disclosed documents have revealed the United States government's plans in the event of a potential apocalypses - which include putting the kibosh on all civilian communications during wartime. The previously classified files, obtained by the NYU nonpartisan nonprofit the Brennan Center for Justice, detail wartime powers the president can...
U.S. POLITICS
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Bernie Sanders
The US Sun

Inside China’s chilling new 100,000-tonne aircraft carrier with electromagnetic launchers and huge bomber capacity

CHINA is flexing its naval muscle as it prepares to launch its most advanced aircraft carrier yet, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade neighboring Taiwan. The news of China's new naval firepower comes hours after Taiwan said it deployed fighter jets to warn off 30 Chinese warplanes in Beijing's biggest incursion into Taiwan airspace since January.
MILITARY
Reuters

Iran decries 'unfair' IAEA report on nuclear activities

DUBAI/PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - Iran accused the International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday of publishing an unfair report on its investigation into Tehran's nuclear activities, possibly setting up a fresh diplomatic clash with the West. The U.N. watchdog on Monday said Iran had not credibly answered long-standing questions about...
WORLD
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
28K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy