ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Harrison Ford shocks fans with ‘Indiana Jones 5’ news at Star Wars Celebration

By Erin Keller
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JpG5a_0frcgO8f00

Harrison Ford made a surprise appearance Thursday at the Lucasfilm panel at Star Wars Celebration to announce the “Indiana Jones 5” release date.

Ford, 79, took the stage to thunderous applause as composer John Williams and a live orchestra played the “Indy” theme, according to the Hollywood Reporter .

Ford announced that the fifth installment will hit theaters June 30, 2023, saying he’s “really proud of the movie that we made.”

He also offered belated congratulations to Williams for his 90th birthday in February.

“It’s a special honor for me to be able to congratulate John on his 90th birthday,” Ford told the rapt audience. “I told John on another occasion that we had the chance to be together, and that music follows me everywhere I go. And you know what? I’m happy about it.”

Director James Mangold will helm the fifth film, replacing Steven Spielberg, who directed the first four “Indy” movies. Ford did not discuss any plot details during the announcement.

Originally, “Indy 5” had a July 10, 2020, release date. That was pushed back to July 29 of this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic and Spielberg’s work on “West Side Story” pushed it back even further.

In 2023, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary #IndianaJones . Check out this first look of the new James Mangold-directed film. pic.twitter.com/3l6qrbCpE3

— Disney (@Disney) May 26, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Harrison Ford makes a surprise appearance at #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/OZbNKx6ass

— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 26, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Disney+ Day to return in September

May 31 (UPI) -- Disney+ will hold its second annual Disney+ Day in September. The streaming service said Tuesday that the fan event will take place Sept. 8 ahead of the D23 Expo. Disney+ Day features announcements and new content from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, Star and Disney...
MOVIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
28K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy