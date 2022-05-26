ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California GOP House candidate Greg Raths goes on anti-Semitic rant

By Callie Patteson
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T6e7l_0frcgNFw00

A Republican candidate for the House of Representatives from California went on a shocking diatribe against Jews last week, accusing the “Israeli PAC” of having “control of a lot of these politicians.”

“I will work with the leaders of both the Israeli … and they’re strong. That’s the problem you just mentioned,” Greg Raths said during a candidate forum May 20. “Israeli PAC in Washington – they got money and they control a lot of these politicians.”

Raths, the former mayor of Mission Viejo, went on to claim that Palestinian leaders “don’t have the clout.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJQ59_0frcgNFw00
Raths is seeking to unseat Rep. Young Kim in the upcoming June primary.
Chris Carlson/AP

“So the money goes – these politicians go where the money is, unfortunately,” Raths continued.

He later doubled down on his stance, saying, “The Jewish community is very well organized in the United States and they control a lot of politicians. That’s why the foreign aid is so large going to Israel.”

“The Jewish community has never given me one, one dime, so I’m not beholden to them at all,” Raths added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GRONn_0frcgNFw00
Raths made comments suggesting that people in the Jewish community control politicians.
Greg Raths For Congress 2022

Despite Raths’ remarks, the Republican candidate states that “I’ll support Israel” in a section of his website dealing with national security issues

Sam Markstein, the national political director of the Republican Jewish Coalition, blasted Raths’ comments as “blatantly anti-Semitic,” while comparing them to similar comments made by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)

“Both Mr. Raths and Ilhan Omar now share the distinct dishonor of suggesting that Jewish Americans buy political influence —a well-known, age-old anti-Semitic stereotype,” he told the Washington Free Beacon . “It is disgusting, appalling, and has absolutely no place in the GOP.”

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the group to which Raths appeared to be referring, did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

Raths, a retired US Marine, is seeking to unseat Republican incumbent Rep. Young Kim in California’s June 7 nonpartisan primary.

The top two finishers, regardless of party, will advance to the general election ballot in November.

Reached for comment, Raths seemed to dig himself in deeper even as he claimed the remarks were not anti-Semitic, telling The Post: “God no, hell no, my brother is Jewish.”

“I’m totally not anti-Semitic.”

He went on to say, “If I said that, I didn’t mean control as in ‘do as I say because we give you all this money,’” he said.

“No they don’t control, maybe some do. That wasn’t what I was trying to say.”

Comments / 11

Randolph Stowe
4d ago

I disagree with, but how is that antisemitic? Besides, ever since Obama was elected, the Democrat Party has been waging war on Israel.

Reply(2)
5
Joe
4d ago

Just because he spoke the truth he is now labeled anti Semitic??? We need more people like home regardless of party affiliation

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Intercept

Democratic Voters Deliver Stinging Rebuke to Party’s Manchin-Sinema Wing

A Republican-backed super PAC on Tuesday fell short in its bid to intervene in a Democratic primary against Pennsylvania state Rep. Summer Lee, a 34-year-old Black woman and rising star in the party, who fended off a tsunami of outside money to best anti-union attorney Steve Irwin. The spending, from a GOP-backed super PAC linked to AIPAC — the American Israel Public Affairs Committee — left Irwin behind by less than 1,000 votes.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

Guest Commentary: Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan Was Deeply Involved in Attempted Coup to Overturn 2020 Election

The net is tightening around Jimbo. As more damning text messages, testimony and phone call records encircle the pint-sized pol from Urbana, Jim Jordan should be breaking out in a cold sweat. The 4th District U.S. congressman should be squirming in his shirt sleeves with each new revelation trickling out about his behind-the-scenes treachery leading up to and including Jan. 6.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Mission Viejo, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
The Center Square

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed resigns from Congress

(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican who represented Western New York for nearly a dozen years, announced his resignation on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday afternoon. The former mayor of Corning had previously indicated early last year that he might run...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
Salon

GOP voters who claim "antifa" did Jan. 6 stumped when asked “then why didn’t Trump stop it?”

MSNBC's Elise Jordan stumped a focus group of Republican voters who blamed left-wing protesters for the violence on Jan. 6, 2021. The "Morning Joe" contributor interviewed voters in Georgia, and the panel of Republicans parroted conspiracy theories to minimize the deadly riots and blamed anti-fascist factions for the violence, although all of the hundreds of individuals charged in connection with the insurrection appear to be Donald Trump supporters.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Kim
Person
Ilhan Omar
The Independent

Congressman Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘going after that Russia Today slot’ in row over Ukraine vote

Representatives Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after the two Republican members of Congress took different votes on an aid package to Ukraine.On Tuesday, the House passed a $40bn aid package to Ukraine. Every Democrat present voted for the legislation, while 57 Republicans voted against the package, including Ms Greene. Other Republicans who voted against the legislation included Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. But the feud began when Mr Crenshaw, a Texas Republican who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, tweeted...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Marines#Gop House#Politics Federal#Racism#Politics State#Racial Injustice#Politics Congress#Racial Issues#Anti Semitic#Republican#Jews#Israeli#Palestinian#Ap#Jewish
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney admits Trump will likely be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024 if he runs and calls him the 'leader of the party' - despite admitting he wouldn't vote for him

Sen. Mitt Romney is predicting Trump will be the GOP's nominee in 2024 if he runs. The Utah Republican – who twice voted to impeach former President Donald Trump – made the statement following the victory by Trump-backed candidate J.D. Vance in the Ohio Republican primary for Senate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
The Independent

Sean Hannity turns on surging GOP candidate as Trump tries to get her rival Dr Oz over the line in Senate primary

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is facing heat from influential Republicans — including Fox News host Sean Hannity — now that she's surged to a front-runner position just days before the state's primary.GOP operatives backing celebrity talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz's candidacy have circled the wagons and begun attacking Ms Barnette to try to hobble her ahead of the primary, NBC News reports. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump weighed in, launching an attack on Ms Barnette to try to boost the chances of his preferred candidate, Dr Oz. He did hedge his bets, however, and said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Paul Ryan campaigns for embattled Trump foe

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday announced plans to stump for Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.), one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump. Why it matters: Members of the Republican Party's old guard are increasingly coming out in defense of GOP officials targeted by the former president for disloyalty.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
28K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy