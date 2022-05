MELROSE – From his dining room table, Mike Carraggi is working to unite one community to help another, thousands of miles away. The 33-year-old father of two said this past week's events from Uvalde, Texas, left him with no choice but to step up. "When you see something like this happen, you just think: How can I help?" Carraggi is raising money to help cover the cost of some meals for the staff at Uvalde Memorial Hospital. It is where most of the victims of Tuesday's school shooting are being treated. His goal is to raise $2,500 for the hospital and local organizations on...

