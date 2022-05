Effective: 2022-05-31 07:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Clinch; Coffee; Echols; Jeff Davis; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Western Charlton PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog has been observed early this morning with visibility of a quarter of a mile or less, with reports of a quarter of mile at times around Waycross, Alma, and Keystone Heights. The nature of the fog is such that visibilities will vary greatly over short distances. Motorists should be alert for rapidly changing conditions. The fog should lift by 9 AM.

