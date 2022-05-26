ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Osceola County breaks ground on new fire station

By Jeff Deal, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Fire Department has broken ground on a new fire station bringing the number of stations in the county to 16.

The $9.5 million station located on Boggy Creek Road next to the Austin-Tindall Sports Complex is scheduled for completion in summer 2023.

Station 67 will feature four bays and is designed to withstand winds up to 150 miles per hour.

The 12,290-square-foot station will be staffed by 21 firefighters through a $5.44 million Federal SAFER grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

It will also feature a larger “community room” capable of hosting small meetings and can be used as an Election Day polling location.

“The last time Osceola County increased its level of service with the addition of a fire station was in 2007 (Reunion), so it is significant that we are starting on this station at such a strategic location,” said County Commissioner Ricky Booth. “Staffing this station will allow us to be more responsive to our residents in an emergency. And it is important because when that 911 call comes in, all the caller wants to know is that help is coming in the quickest way possible.”

