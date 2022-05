Li’s fiction novel ‘Portrait of a Thief’ explores what achievement and success really mean for its Chinese American art bandits. Bestselling author Grace D. Li has guided many tour groups through the Cantor Arts Center‘s marble entryway. As a docent, Li kept a careful eye on museum security, brainstorming break-ins for her fictional heist novel “Portrait of a Thief” and thoughtfully examining each jade bowl and quartz snuff bottle. Her experiences on Stanford University’s campus have led her to explore the questions of who art is for and who art is taken from. However, the biggest dilemma Li currently faces is how to handle the rapid success that has transformed her from a full-time student into a television producer and author on a cross-country book tour.

