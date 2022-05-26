ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

City of Wellington is soliciting Statements of Qualifications from consultants for airfield development projects

By Cueball
sumnernewscow.com
 6 days ago

——— The City of Wellington is soliciting Statements of Qualifications from consultants for airfield development projects anticipated to occur within the next five years at the Wellington Municipal Airport (KEGT) located three miles north of Wellington. Subject to receipt of funding by the Federal Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and/or Kansas Airport...

www.sumnernewscow.com

sumnernewscow.com

Help wanted: Wellington City Manager

——— The governing body seeks candidates with strong interpersonal skills who can communicate well with citizens, businesses, the commission, and City staff. Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree in public administration or a related field, and at least five years of local government experience and a master’s degree are preferred.
WELLINGTON, KS
sumnernewscow.com

KDOT approves bridge replacement bid for K-55 bridge over Arkansas River

Sumner Newscow report — The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place on May 18, 2022, in Topeka. In Sumner County, the K-55 bridge #116 over Arkansas River located 7.63 miles east of U.S. 81, bridge replacement, A...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Sumner County Commissioner minutes: May 23 – May 24, 2022

The Board of County Commissioners met in regular sessions in the Commission Room of the Sumner County Courthouse. Those present were Vice Chairman John Cooney and Commissioner Jim Newell. Chairman Steve Warner was absent. Also present was County Clerk Debra A. Norris. Economic Development Director Stacy Davis, with County Treasurer...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington Police weekend report: Friday, May 27 – Monday, May 30, 2022

Wellington Police Memorial Day weekend report: Friday, May 27 – Monday, May 30, 2022:. •8:42 a.m. Kayla L. Moore, 32, Wellington, was arrested on a Cowley County Warrant. •12:03 p.m. Officers took a found property report in the 100 block E. 4th St., Wellington. •2:41 p.m. Officers investigated suspicious...
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington Crusader Wall of Recognition is seeking nominations

The Wellington Crusader Wall of Recognition is seeking nominations for the Crusader Wall of Recognition. The Crusader Wall of Recognition was established to honor the culture and tradition of excellence and high achievement by recognizing outstanding Wellington High School Alumni and contributors. It also serves to inspire current and future...
WELLINGTON, KS
sumnernewscow.com

sumnernewscow.com

Wellington Memorial Day 2022…

Sumner Newscow report — Wellington Memorial Day weekend was again spectacular at Prairie Lawn Cemetery. There were 1,209 flags with 1,333 nameplates in this year’s Avenue of Flags. For all the pictures of the Memorial Day service and the Avenue of Flags, click here. Follow us on Facebook.
WELLINGTON, KS

