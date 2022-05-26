Field of Flags honoring veterans returns to Cameron

CAMERON, W.Va. ( WTRF ) – A tribute to our veterans that’s become a tradition is now on display in Cameron.

The Field of Flags, with more than 1,000 American flags, is ready for Memorial Day.



Cameron American Legion Post 18 coordinates this tribute to veterans each year.

You want to learn about your community do something like this and then you’ll find out. You see people all the time you don’t know who they are, but once you do something like this you start saying ‘well he was in the military, she was in the military’. It’s a brotherhood. It’s a sisterhood. Jim Rogers, Coordinator, Field of Flags

There are 1,224 flags across Veterans Park and 33 volunteers spent several hours precisely placing all of them. Although the group does not do Field of Flags to break a record, this is the most flags they have ever displayed.

Each flag honors a different veteran who served as far back as the Revolutionary War. Some names even represent those on active duty.

The Field of Flags will be on display until June 5th.

It’s still America. You take a community like this, we’re not different than any other community in the Ohio Valley. This is the greatest place in the world to live. These people have a lot of pride. Just look at the park. Most of these names came from people here. They may not be here, but someone wanted them represented. Jim Rogers, Coordinator, Field of Flags

American Legion Post 18 also invites the community to its Memorial Day service in Veterans Park. It will be on Monday at 11:00 a.m.

