A fire at a former Eudora church caused “extensive” damage to the unoccupied building, Eudora Assistant Fire Chief Chris Hull said Sunday. Flames whipped by the day’s strong winds caused considerable damage to the second and third floors of the vacant building at the corner of Seventh and Church streets, which was once home to the Eudora United Methodist Church, Hull said. Firefighters battled the blaze for about 90 minutes after passersby reported the fire at 12:38 p.m. Sunday, he said.

EUDORA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO