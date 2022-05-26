Gleaners Names Fred Glass CEO

The Indy 500 is known as “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” but keeping drivers safe in one of the most dangerous sports—as well as the 300,000 fans watching—is a spectacle itself, powered by decades of scientific innovation. Indiana’s life sciences industry helps provide the framework for that innovation; engineers, doctors and safety experts at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway have pioneered everything from the now standard SAFER barrier on the track to tiny accelerometers that analyze drivers’ head impacts. Home to the only motorsports medicine fellowship in the world, IMS is again the nerve center this year as experts collaborate to standardize the next lifesaving innovation.
