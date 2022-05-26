ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Gleaners Names Fred Glass CEO

By Alex Brown
Inside Indiana Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGleaners Food Bank of Indiana has selected attorney Fred Glass as its next president and chief executive officer. Glass, a former athletic director at Indiana University, will succeed John Elliott, who is retiring at the end of September after six years in the role. Glass was...

www.insideindianabusiness.com

Comments / 0

