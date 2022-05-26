ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Reason The FTC Just Hit Twitter With A $150 Million Fine

By Rahul Srinivas
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Twitter has been slapped with a fine from the...

The Verge

Twitter will pay $150 million for using people’s security phone numbers to target ads

Twitter will pay $150 million to settle a privacy lawsuit with the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The settlement, announced today, covers a complaint that Twitter deceptively used members’ email addresses and phone numbers for targeted advertising. On top of the fine, Twitter must also accept audits of its data privacy program among other restrictions.
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

