ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin County, MN

Aitkin Co. Sheriff: Space heater to blame that killed couple, grandson

By Molly Wasche
cbs3duluth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAITKIN CO., MN-- A space heater may be to blame for an Aitkin County fire that killed...

www.cbs3duluth.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Cambridge Man, 70, Killed In Isanti Crash, State Patrol Says

ISANTI, Minn. (WCCO) — A 70-year-old Cambridge man is dead after a crash Sunday afternoon in Isanti. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 65 at Towns Edge Road. An eastbound Buick Enclave was trying to cross the highway when it was T-boned by a southbound Audi S5. The Enclave then rolled and struck the median. The driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. The driver of the Audi, a 20-year-old Isanti man, was hurt, and is expected to survive. They were the only two involved in the crash. The state patrol is still investigating.
ISANTI, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Body positively identified as that of missing Baxter woman

(Baxter, MN) -- The body of a missing Baxter woman has now been positively identified as Jessie Eue. Her body was found in a pond on an old golf course near her home on Thursday evening after near 90 people helped in the search. Authorities were able to make a...
BAXTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aitkin County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Aitkin County, MN
Aitkin County, MN
Accidents
City
Deerwood, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
voiceofalexandria.com

One person has been seriously injured in a crash in Carlos Township

(Carlos Township, MN)--One person has reportedly been injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Douglas County. The crash took place on Highway 29 and County Road 13 in Carlos Township. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2011 Chevy Tahoe, driven by Jodie Mae Tatro, 37, of Carlos, was...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Buffalo Woman Killed in Crash Friday

(KNSI) — A 55-year-old Buffalo woman is dead after a crash Friday on Highway 15. The Minnesota State Patrol says Cheryl Stauffer was driving north on Highway 15 near County Road 120 just before 5:00 p.m. when she went off the road, and her car rolled. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where she died.
BUFFALO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Traffic Complaint Leads To Chase, Crash In Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A driving complaint in the west metro turned into a chase Sunday night, and ended in a crash more than a dozen miles away. As of Monday morning, the suspect is still missing. Someone called in the driver in Orono just before 10 p.m. When officers tracked them down, the person sped off, eventually crashing into another car on Bass Lake Road in Maple Grove. Nobody was seriously hurt. (credit: CBS) After the crash, the suspect driver ran off, ditching the car. They managed to avoid police, despite searches by several different agencies on the ground, K-9 units and helicopters. It’s not clear why the driver took off in the first place, and police are still working to identify and find them.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
willmarradio.com

One killed, several injured in area weekend traffic crashes

(Carlos MN-) A Carlos woman was hurt in a one vehicle rollover Saturday morning. The state patrol says 37-year-old Jodie Tatro was hurt when her SUV left Highway 29 at Douglas County Road 13 and crashed in the ditch around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Tatro was taken taken to the Alexandria Hospital with life-threatening injuries and authorities believe alcohol was involved in the crash.
MONTEVIDEO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Heater#Accident#Aitkin Co#Lake Mille Lacs
boreal.org

Body found near Mille Lacs Lake believed to be man missing from Garrison

Law enforcement officials from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department recovered a body that they believe to be a man reported missing from Garrison since April, according to news releases from both agencies. Volunteers and multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a search...
GARRISON, MN
KDHL AM 920

Two Holiday Weekend Fatal Traffic Wrecks Reported So Far in MN

Ortonville, MN (KROC AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting two fatal traffic crashes so far during the Memorial Day weekend. The first one happened around 5:00 pm Saturday in rural Big Stone County. The State Patrol says two smaller SUVs were involved and one of the drivers died at the scene. He was identified as 73-year-old Darryl Klapel of Ortonville. His 71-year-old wife Ladonna was a passenger and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The other driver was identified as 57-year-old Gregory Lecker of Minneapolis. He was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
ORTONVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Gravely Injured In Crash In Chaska

CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Chaska Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 56-year-old man from Brooklyn Park lost traction on Highway 212 at County Road 40 around 1:45 p.m. He was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet, the state patrol said. He was hospitalized at Hennepin Healthcare.
CHASKA, MN
Bring Me The News

Body recovered from Mille Lacs presumed to be missing Garrison man

The body of a missing 30-year-old Minnesota man was believed to have been found in the waters of Mille Lacs on Saturday. According to the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Tribal Police, a 911 caller reported spotting a body near Wigwam Bay, which is located on the west side of the massive lake in east-central Minnesota. Authorities believe the body to be that of Matthew James Chapel.
GARRISON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs3duluth.com

Power out for thousands of Northlanders after severe weather

ITASCA COUNTY, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- Monday evening’s storms caused power outages for many across the Northland. As of 7:30 Monday night, Minnesota Power is reporting 77 active outages impacting 14,608 customers. Those outages are mainly in the Grand Rapids and Western Minnesota areas. Crews are estimating power...
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
froggyweb.com

Space heater cited in Minnesota fire that killed three

AITKIN, Minn. – A space heater may have been a factor in a fire that killed a couple and their young grandson in Aitkin County. The fire broke out in a trailer home early last Sunday north of Lake Mille Lacs. Authorities say sheriff’s deputies and firefighters arrived, and...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Lighting may be responsible for 2 fires in northern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Lightning strikes may be the cause of two fires across the state of Minnesota as storms rolled through on Sunday. The first incident was reported in Polk County, Minnesota shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday. Fire crews responded to a fire in an outbuilding on a property off 330th Avenue SW in Climax, Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

City Councilor Renee Van Nett hospitalized with terminal illness

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - City Councilor Renee Van Nett is currently in the hospital battling a terminal illness. That’s according to a recent post on Van Nett’s Twitter feed. There’s no word about the specific type of illness the city councilor is battling. Van Nett...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Coast Guard to shut down Grand Marais station

GRAND MARAIS, MN -- The U.S. Coast Guard announced it is moving forward with plans to shut down its station in Grand Marais. Coast Guard officials plan to serve the North Shore out of their station in Duluth, more than 100 miles away from Grand Marais. Officials say the Grand...
GRAND MARAIS, MN
740thefan.com

Body of missing Baxter woman found in pond

BAXTER, Minn. – The body of a missing Baxter woman was found Thursday evening. The Baxter Police Department conducted a ground search Thursday evening as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Jessie Eue. Police said Eue’s body was found in a pond on an old golf course...
BAXTER, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Washburn County, Cromwell, Mountain Iron

Washburn County, WI- The annual Washburn County Family Festival will be held on June 4. The festival is a free event for those of all ages to participate at the Washburn County Fair Grounds. There will be vendors, food, bouncy houses and more. Community First Washburn County is looking for...
The US Sun

Alexandria tornado watch news – Homes torn apart & vehicles flipped after ‘extremely dangerous’ twister hits Forada, MN

HOMES were torn apart and vehicles flipped during wild weather in Minnesota on Monday night. Significant damage was reported in Forada after storms led to several tornado warnings in the west-central portion of the state. The National Weather Service classified the earlier tornado watch as a "particularly dangerous situation." While...
FORADA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy