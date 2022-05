From the Kearny High School Project Graduation Committee:. Project graduation has existed since 1996, and one sponsor, the Kearny Applebee’s, has contributed over 75% of the food needed to feed 400 graduates for eight hours for many years. However, they informed Project Graduation the last week of May they are not in a position to do so this year.

KEARNY, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO