St. Lawrence County– Volunteers are needed to assist a removal effort of water chestnut on the Oswegatchie River near the dam, in the Village of Heuvelton. The removal effort is scheduled for Saturday, June 25th, 2022. Food will be provided by the Village of Heuvelton Fire Department to those who assist the effort. This is a great opportunity for community members to spend some time on the water, and help protect the Oswegatchie River.

SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO