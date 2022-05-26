ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Perfectly Good Audi R8 Ruined To Make Hideous LaFerrari Replica

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are a number of questionable supercar replicas out there, but the good thing about these monstrosities is that, in most cases, the underlying donor car was a hunk of junk to start with. In other cases, the donor car is decent but was produced in abundance, meaning that the creator...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

The New BMW X7 Looks Incredible in Frozen Portimao Blue

The new BMW X7 isn't coming until later this year, but the automaker is already showing off its latest creation. At a recent tennis tournament in Munich, BMW brought out a 2023 X7 M60i in a unique Frozen Portimao Blue paint color. The new SUV's look may have caused controversy, but there's no denying that this color is an amazing pairing for the vehicle.
TENNIS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Supra Unsuccessfully Morphs Into Lamborghini Reventon

Hampered by financial restraints and modest monthly budgets, many gearheads are seldom able to purchase their dream cars. For many, Lamborghini ownership will remain an unreachable aspiration. The cheapest model, for instance, sports an eye-watering price tag of around $220,000. That didn't stop one Dutch individual from transforming his Toyota...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This V12-Powered Megayacht Is Inspired By Supercars

In most parts of the world, swishing up in a brand new Ferrari Roma would make quite the statement. The V8-powered grand tourer is a gorgeous expression of wealth; driving something this prestigious would let everyone know you've arrived. But, in places like Monaco, the Prancing Horse's cheapest offering won't...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Modified R34 Nissan GT-R Isn't Very Expensive

No other car captured the early-2000s import tuning culture's attention like the Nissan Skyline, specifically the R34 (1998-2002) model. Though many auctions and sales numbers have reached supercar-level price tags, this left-hand drive-modified car is currently sitting at a reasonable sum on Cars & Bids. It has just 52,000 miles and features tasteful modifications, so what's the deal?
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laferrari#Craigslist#Vehicles#Fxx
CarBuzz.com

BMW's New Color-Changing Paper Will Replace Metal Badges

At the Consumer Electronics Show 2022, BMW presented color-changing paint to the world. Thereafter, we exclusively discovered that this tech will soon be making its way to more cars than just the iX. More recently, BMW has shown that the innovative technology can even be controlled by the power of thought. Before we get too carried away, we need to clarify that this color-changing idea is made possible through a special kind of film, not actual paint. This leads us to today's discovery. CarBuzz has exclusively uncovered another patent filed at the German Patent and Trade Mark Office (DPMA), and it suggests an altogether new application for this so-called electronic paper.
CARS
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Nancy Pelosi's drunk husband Paul was five miles from his Napa home when he blew a stop sign while crossing highway at 10:22pm and crashed his new Porsche into Jeep, arrest report reveals

Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul was driving his Porsche drunk and pulled out onto the highway into the path of an 48-year-old man driving a Jeep in Napa, his arrest report reveals. Pelosi, 82, was arrested for the incident at 10.22pm on Saturday. DailyMail.com obtained his arrest report which reveals he...
NAPA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Ferrari
CarBuzz.com

Ford Thunderbird To Return As Corvette-Fighting Sportscar

At the 1954 Detroit Auto Show, Ford lifted the lid on a two-seater convertible that, to this day, is much loved by enthusiasts and collectors alike. Introduced as the Thunderbird, the gorgeous styling and V8 powertrains brought many into Dearborn's fold and, interestingly, the Blue Oval's offering outsold the Corvette of the day by thousands.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

VW Dealers Are Freaking Out Over The Scout Announcement

Volkswagen is moving quickly towards an all-electric future. To help it gain ground in the US, the German automaker is reintroducing an iconic name from the not-so-distant past. Earlier this month, VW announced that it would revive the Scout name for a line of new EVs, but the company's dealer network sees nothing but red flags in the decision and believes that the dealer model may be changing, and not in their favor. The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) recently wrote a letter to VW, explaining its position.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Leaked: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Has A Supercar Top Speed

Having made its debut mere months ago, and with order books allegedly opening soon, people are still going crazy about the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06. This high-performance version of the already impressive C8-generation sports car has caused such a stir that someone recently paid $3.6 million for the very first one, and we've seen dealers putting a $100k markup on these all-American sports cars before they even arrive. While we've been privy to information about what will power the Z06, some information is still as-yet-unpublished, like acceleration figures and top speed. But the latter may have been revealed as someone just spotted something interesting in the car's owner's manual that hints at a 200+ mph V-max.
CARS
Fox News

Here's how powerful the Ford Bronco Raptor really is

Ford said the 2022 Bronco Raptor would have more than 400 horsepower, and it cleared the bar with room to spare. Ford CEO Jim Farley has confirmed the official power rating for the new model on Twitter ahead of the start of deliveries this summer. The high performance Bronco Raptor...
CARS
yankodesign.com

Innovative + inventive sneaker designs that are the future of footwear

Shoes started off as functional designs meant to protect our feet, however with time they’ve now turned into style statements, a representation of our personality and our personal fashion sense. After all, don’t they say that you can tell a lot about a man by the state of his shoes? Personally, I love a good pair of sturdy and stylish sneakers, ones that can get me through the day without giving me any shoe bites, and also match my outfits! However, I do know that this isn’t the case with everybody. People have high demands and expectations when it comes to their footwear, hence designers are unleashing all of their creative juices, leaving no stones unturned in making unique, innovative, and ergonomic shoes! From Nike-inspired minimal trendy shoes to watercolor sneakers – these footwear designs are as futuristic, inventive, and fashionable as they can get!
APPAREL
The Independent

Voices: I’m Swedish – it’s true that we don’t serve food to guests. What’s the problem?

I was laughing when I checked Twitter and saw that #Swedengate was trending. All this fuss because of the revelation that Swedish people don’t – as a rule – serve food to guests (particularly to other children who are playing at their houses). It’s true, but what’s more confusing to me is why that’s even a problem?As a child growing up in Gothenburg, I remember not really caring at all that I wasn’t being fed – I just continued playing and had a nice, quiet time while the other family had their dinner. It was usually just a quick ‘pause’;...
EUROPE
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy