Milwaukee, WI

Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Returns to backup role

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Knizner is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Milwaukee, Jeff Jones...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Cardinals play the Padres in first of 3-game series

LINE: Cardinals -111, Padres -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals open a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Monday. St. Louis is 26-21 overall and 13-11 at home. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks fifth in the NL.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Cardinals play the Brewers after Gorman's 4-hit game

LINE: Brewers -138, Cardinals +117; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers after Nolan Gorman's four-hit game on Saturday. St. Louis has gone 13-10 in home games and 26-20 overall. The Cardinals have gone 22-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: It’s all coming together in 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals have been good, but not great, for a few years now. I believe that will all change in 2023, and here’s why:. We have to start in 2022 to gain some context. This is a very fun team to watch with Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright having one last run together. But that fun hasn’t necessarily translated to a high caliber team. The St. Louis Cardinals will probably make the postseason as a wild card, but I don’t think they will make it very far.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Cardinals: Paul Goldschmidt should be in early MVP conversation

After dominant month of May, St. Louis Cardinals star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt should be in early MVP conversation. The St. Louis Cardinals can beat opposing teams in many ways on offense. They have Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, two bonafide stars, leading the way while having others on offense such as Nolan Gorman, Tommy Edman, Dylan Carlson, Harrison Bader and Yadier Molina. That isn’t even including Tyler O’Neill, who is on the Injured List.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Kolten Wong batting leadoff for Brewers Sunday

The Milwaukee Brewers listed Kolten Wong as their starting second baseman for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Wong will bat leadoff and play second base against his former team Sunday, while Mark Mathias takes a seat. Wong has a $3,000 salary and is projected to score 10.5 fantasy...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Brendan Donovan batting fifth on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Donovan will start at first base on Saturday and bat fifth versus right-hander Adrian Houser and the Brewers. Albert Pujols returns to the bench. Donovan is batting 0.310 this season in 72...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Two hits, steal in win

Edman went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 6-3 win over the Padres. Edman was on base for Nolan Gorman's two-run home run in the third inning. In the fifth, Edman added an RBI single and a steal, his 11th theft in 12 attempts this season. This was his first steal since May 22. The versatile infielder has gone 16-for-51 (.314) in his last 11 contests. For the season, he's at 22 RBI, 37 runs scored, four home runs, eight doubles, three triples and a .282/.360/.425 slash line through 204 plate appearances.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Designated for assignment

Tucker was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Tucker is still just 25 years old, and the 2014 first-round pick once had a fair amount of prospect pedigree, but he simply hasn't done nearly enough at the big-league level thus far in his career. In 469 plate appearances split across four seasons, he's hit just .211/.259/.314 with five homers and four steals. The Pirates elected to give his roster spot to Yu Chang, who was acquired in a trade with the Guardians.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols hitting sixth in Cardinals' Monday lineup against Padres

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is starting in Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Pujols will handle designated hitting duties after Corey Dickerson was benched on Monday afternoon. In a righty versus righty matchup against Nick Martinez, our models project Pujols to score 13.2 FanDuel points at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Cardinals
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Fans 14 in fifth win

Alcantara (5-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Atlanta, allowing one run on four hits over eight innings. He struck out 14 without walking a batter. It was another dominant performance from the right-hander, who tied his career high with the 14 whiffs. Alcantara fired 73 of 108 pitches for strikes as he reeled off his fourth straight quality start and seventh of the season. The hot streak has left him with a dazzling 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 63:22 K:BB through an MLB-leading 67.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Perfect day at plate

Gorman went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's victory over San Diego. Gorman put the Cardinals on the board with his second career home run, a two-run shot off of Nick Martinez in the third inning. After a four-game hitless drought, the rookie infielder has seven hits, including three for extra bases, over his last three games. With a .387/.472/.677 slash line through 10 games, Gorman looks like a staple in St. Louis' lineup.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Josh Hader: Converts two saves Monday

Hader logged scoreless innings to earn saves in both games of Monday's doubleheader versus the Cubs. Hader allowed a hit and struck out three in a 7-6 win in the matinee, then added another strikeout in a perfect inning to close out the nightcap. It's rare to see a closer pitch in both games of a doubleheader, but it makes sense for manager Craig Counsell to turn to Hader whenever necessary. The 28-year-old has logged a save in each of his 18 appearances this year, and he's yet to give up a run. He's allowed just four hits with a 26:6 K:BB across 16.2 innings as one of the best closers in baseball.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Brian Anderson: Scratched from Saturday's lineup

Anderson was scratched from Saturday's lineup against Atlanta due to lower back spasms, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Anderson was slated to start in right field and bat fifth Saturday, but he's being evaluated for a lower back injury. Bryan De La Cruz will shift to right field while Willians Astudillo enters the lineup at second base. Anderson should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Another extra-base knock

Franco went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Franco struck out in each of his first two at-bats but led off the eighth inning with a triple before coming around to score. He's shown a concerning lack of power in May -- he entered Saturday with just a .247 slugging percentage across 85 at-bats in the month -- but he now has two doubles and a triple across his last four games. That's not enough to completely alleviate concerns regarding his recent struggles, though it appears that he is finding his swing again. Overall, Franco has maintained a .263/.293/.421 line across 181 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Collin Snider: Gives up homer in loss

Snider (3-2) took the loss Monday versus the Guardians. He allowed three runs on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning. The Royals rallied to tie the game in the top of the eighth inning, but Snider gave it all back on an Andres Gimenez three-run homer in the bottom of the frame. In 10 innings in May, Snider has allowed 10 runs on 14 hits and five walks. He has a 6.38 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB with six holds and a blown save in 18.1 innings overall as a middle-relief option.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joe Dunand: Loses 40-man roster spot

The Marlins designated Dunand for assignment Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. With the Marlins needing to open up a 40-man roster spot to facilitate Avisail Garcia's return from the COVID-19-related injured list, Dunand ended up being the casualty. Assuming he goes unclaimed off waivers, Dunand will likely stay in the organization and stick with Triple-A Jacksonville. Dunand was recently optioned to the affiliate after he went 3-for-10 with a solo home run and a double during a three-game stint with the big club earlier in May.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: On bench Saturday

Moustakas will sit Saturday against the Giants. Saturday's starter Alex Wood is the third consecutive southpaw the Reds have faced, with Moustakas sitting in two of those three contests. Brandon Drury will start at the hot corner on this occasion.
CINCINNATI, OH

