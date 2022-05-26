ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Out of Thursday's lineup

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cordero is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox, Chris...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits rehab game with sore leg

Jimenez (hamstring) exited his first rehab game for Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday due to right leg soreness. While Jimenez is merely considered day-to-day, this certainly isn't the news the outfielder's fantasy managers wanted to hear. Jimenez has been tracking toward the front end of his 6-to-8 week recovery timeline after undergoing right hamstring surgery, but this setback could push him toward the back end of that time frame, as the White Sox will certainly want to avoid taking any chances with his health.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Throws 39 pitches

Lynn (knee) threw three scoreless innings while allowing two hits and striking out three in Sunday's rehab appearance with Triple-A Charlotte. Lynn pitched well in his first rehab start, and he also threw 39 pitches. He is expected to make two additional appearances with the Knights prior to being activated from the injured list for his season debut with the White Sox. While his potential workload will become clearer, Lynn appears to be in a good position to immediately shoulder a significant workload. He should return by the middle of June if there are no setbacks.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Kendall Graveman: Absent for Toronto series

Graveman was placed on the restricted list Monday. The move comes on the eve of a three-game series in Toronto, indicating that Graveman made himself ineligible to cross the Canadian border by declining to vaccinate himself against COVID-19. He'll presumably return to the roster Friday when the team heads to Tampa Bay.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Daz Cameron: Getting fourth straight start

Cameron will start in right field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Guardians. Since being called up from Triple-A Toledo on May 16, Cameron has produced a modest .542 OPS, but that hasn't stopped manager A.J. Hinch from giving the outfielder steady playing time. Cameron will pick up his fourth consecutive start Sunday, this time manning right field in place of Robbie Grossman, who is serving as Detroit's designated hitter.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Dylan Cease: Placed on restricted list

Cease was placed on the restricted list Monday ahead of the White Sox's three-game trip to Toronto. The move indicates that Cease has declined get vaccinated against COVID-19 and has therefore made himself ineligible to cross the border into Canada. He wasn't going to pitch in this series anyway, as he'd just started Sunday against the Cubs, so he'll be able to rejoin his teammates prior to his next turn in the rotation.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Brian Anderson: Scratched from Saturday's lineup

Anderson was scratched from Saturday's lineup against Atlanta due to lower back spasms, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Anderson was slated to start in right field and bat fifth Saturday, but he's being evaluated for a lower back injury. Bryan De La Cruz will shift to right field while Willians Astudillo enters the lineup at second base. Anderson should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Sitting Monday

Estrada will sit Monday against the Phillies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Estrada finds himself on the bench for the third time in four games despite the fact that he owns a .417/.488/.556 slash line over his last 11 games. Donovan Walton will again get the nod at second base.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Riding pine Saturday

Smith isn't starting Saturday's game against the Dodgers. Smith started in the last five games and went 5-for-17 with two homers, five RBI, four runs, five walks and five strikeouts during that time. However, Jake McCarthy will draw the start in right field and bat sixth Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Fans 14 in fifth win

Alcantara (5-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Atlanta, allowing one run on four hits over eight innings. He struck out 14 without walking a batter. It was another dominant performance from the right-hander, who tied his career high with the 14 whiffs. Alcantara fired 73 of 108 pitches for strikes as he reeled off his fourth straight quality start and seventh of the season. The hot streak has left him with a dazzling 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 63:22 K:BB through an MLB-leading 67.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Another extra-base knock

Franco went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Franco struck out in each of his first two at-bats but led off the eighth inning with a triple before coming around to score. He's shown a concerning lack of power in May -- he entered Saturday with just a .247 slugging percentage across 85 at-bats in the month -- but he now has two doubles and a triple across his last four games. That's not enough to completely alleviate concerns regarding his recent struggles, though it appears that he is finding his swing again. Overall, Franco has maintained a .263/.293/.421 line across 181 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Designated for assignment

Tucker was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Tucker is still just 25 years old, and the 2014 first-round pick once had a fair amount of prospect pedigree, but he simply hasn't done nearly enough at the big-league level thus far in his career. In 469 plate appearances split across four seasons, he's hit just .211/.259/.314 with five homers and four steals. The Pirates elected to give his roster spot to Yu Chang, who was acquired in a trade with the Guardians.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Starts up rehab assignment

Adames (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment at Low-A Carolina on Sunday. Adames hasn't played since May 15 due to a left ankle sprain, but he looks to be on the cusp of a return from the 10-day injured list now that he's been cleared to suit up for the Brewers' Low-A affiliate. The team hasn't indicated whether Adames will require additional rehab games to begin the upcoming week, but the Brewers will presumably see how his ankle feels coming out of Sunday's action before determining his next steps. Assuming Adames is cleared to come off the IL within the next few days, he would take back everyday duties at shortstop, with Luis Urias sliding back over to third base and Jace Peterson moving into a bench role as a result.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Activated for season debut

Moniak (hand) was activated off the injured list Monday and will bat seventh and play center field against the Giants. Moniak missed out on the Opening Day roster after suffering a hairline fracture in his right wrist right before the start of the season, but he's ready to go after hitting .394/.421/.667 across eight rehab games. The 24-year-old has struggled to a .432 OPS and a 40.0 percent strikeout rate in a tiny sample of 55 career MLB plate appearances, but he could have the chance to claim the starting center field job ahead of Odubel Herrera.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Advances to High-A

Crow-Armstrong was promoted to High-A South Bend on Monday, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Crow-Armstrong demolished Single-A pitching through 38 games for Myrtle Beach, slashing .354/.443/.557. He added seven homers and 13 steals, while his 18.0 percent strikeout rate and 12.0 percent walk rate both represented strong marks. He'll face a tougher test at South Bend, but another promotion later in the year can't be ruled out if he continues to find success.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' DJ Stewart: Makes return at Triple-A

Stewart (undisclosed) has gone 2-for-11 with a home run, three walks, four RBI and three runs in his five games since returning from Triple-A Norfolk's 7-day injured list Tuesday. Stewart was sidelined for approximately two and a half weeks due to the unspecified issue. After being dropped from the Orioles'...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Struggling since return

Mejia went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Mejia was behind the dish to make his fourth start in the team's last nine games. He delivered a double in the seventh inning and ultimately came around to score. The effort marked Mejia's first multi-hit game since May 6, the day he was activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Since, he has hit just .171 with three RBI and three runs scored across 13 games. Overall, Mejia has a .263/.259/.421 line across 58 plate appearances on the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Breather in Game 1 Monday

Cain isn't starting in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader versus the Cubs. Cain will get to rest in Game 1 Monday after starting the last two contests, notably going 3-for-4 with his first homer of the season in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. Tyrone Taylor will start in center while Jace Peterson takes over in right field and will bat eighth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Denyi Reyes: Moved back to Triple-A

Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following his start Thursday versus the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Reyes pitched 3.2 innings, surrendering one run on four hits and a walk while striking out one in the Game 2 win over the Red Sox in Saturday's doubleheader. He pitched well but not long enough to qualify for the win and he is now returning to Triple-A. Reyes has produced 6.2 frames of one-run ball with the Orioles this season, striking out three batters in those innings. He'll remain a top option for the team to call up when in need of an extra arm.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Brewers' Josh Hader: Converts two saves Monday

Hader logged scoreless innings to earn saves in both games of Monday's doubleheader versus the Cubs. Hader allowed a hit and struck out three in a 7-6 win in the matinee, then added another strikeout in a perfect inning to close out the nightcap. It's rare to see a closer pitch in both games of a doubleheader, but it makes sense for manager Craig Counsell to turn to Hader whenever necessary. The 28-year-old has logged a save in each of his 18 appearances this year, and he's yet to give up a run. He's allowed just four hits with a 26:6 K:BB across 16.2 innings as one of the best closers in baseball.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Angels' Kurt Suzuki: Exits game early

Suzuki (head) was forced to leave Saturday's contest versus the Blue Jays early, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Suzuki was struck in the head with a warm up pitch, shaking him up and causing him to have to be helped down the dugout steps on his way out. Max Stassi replaced him behind the plate and more information on the 38-year-old will likely be available after the game.
ANAHEIM, CA

