CORMORANT TOWNSHIP BOARD SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Cormorant Township Board will conduct a Public Hearing on June 14th, 2022, at 6:30 P.M., in the Cormorant Township Hall, at Cormorant Village, to consider the following Petition: NEW BUSNIESS: 1. APPLICANT: Alexander J & Chelsey B Ehlen 16504 Co Hwy 6 Lake Park, MN 56554 Application and Description of Project: Requesting a Variance to Construct a dwelling to be located: fifty-one (51) feet from the ordinary high-water mark (OHW) deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet on a Recreational Development Lake and to be located twenty-six (26) feet from the road right-of-way, deviating from the required setback of forty-five (45) feet in the shoreland district due to lot size and setback issues. LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 06.0890.000; Section 01 Township 138 Range 043; JOHN JOHNSON SUB #2 1-138-43 PT LOT 2 JOHN JOHNSONS SUBD 2, N W OF LN: COMM NW COR LOT 8 JOHN JOHNSONS SUBD 2, ELY 267.54’, SE 235.68’, SW 70’ TO BIG CORM LK & POB: NE 224.27’ TO LEAF LK AND TERM. LESS S 50’ LOT 4 JOHN JOHNSONS SUBD 2. LESS PT LOT 3 JOHN JOHNSONS SUBD 2 S & E OF DESC LN.; Cormorant Township; Project Location: The property is located at 16504 Co Hwy 6 on Leif Lake. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg Planning and Zoning Administrator Becker County (May 29, 2022) 68710.

