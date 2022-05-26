Check out the YMCA Austin Summer FUNtastic Series!

AUSTIN, Texas — With the heat picking up, Austinites are heading to the city pools to cool off. Resuming normal Monday operations at Barton Springs pool couldn't have come at a better time. Before this week, every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, Barton Springs Pool was closed due to a...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Memorial Day is the unofficial start of the summer vacation season. Many Central Texans have cookouts or hit the lake. Residents of Sun City Georgetown probably got in a lot of golf. But they had something very important they had to take care of first.
Saturday morning, Austin Pets Alive! celebrated the grand re-opening of its thrift store off Oltorf Street. Customers can buy clothing and housewares at the store at 1409 West Oltorf St. Sales support lifesaving programs at APA!. Peaches, the resident dog, greeted everyone at the door. Some even brought their foster...
The Austin cycling community gathered at Republic Square Park Sunday for a memorial ride in honor of Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson. Wilson was shot and killed on May 11 in a home off of Maple Avenue in East Austin. Police issued a homicide warrant for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, another cyclist, on May 17. Anyone with information on Armstrong's whereabouts is urged to call police.
AUSTIN, Texas - In Uvalde and across Texas, communities gathered to mourn the lives lost after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday taking the lives of 19 children and two teachers. In East Austin, the community came together Saturday to sing songs of prayer for the families impacted.
AUSTIN, Texas — The recent tragedy in Uvalde has sparked conversations about if there should be changes to gun laws in Texas. After last week’s devastating shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers, people are asking what is being done to prevent that situation from happening again? Depending on who you ask, some say gun control reform is needed.
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Senate Democratic Caucus sent a letter Saturday to Governor Greg Abbott urging him to "immediately" call an emergency special session to address gun safety reform in Texas in the wake of the Uvalde school mass shooting. In the letter, members of the Texas SDC...
LAKE TRAVIS, Texas — A fire that sparked on Friday at a boat storage facility in Lake Travis "heavily" damaged 25 units, according to Lake Travis Fire Rescue. LTFR crews responded to the Hudson Bend Boat and Campers Storage, located at 4704 Hudson Bend Road around 2 p.m. Initially, firefighters reported at least 6 storage units were "fully involved."
An 18-wheeler went off the road and caught on fire in southeast Travis County Sunday evening, leaving one patient pinned. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near the intersection of South SH 130 and FM 812 at 6:18 p.m. Although the truck fire was put out, ATCEMS said it had spread to the grass nearby.
A person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a tree Monday evening in South Austin. It happened at 10900 South I-35 Service Road northbound near the area of Old San Antonio Road. The Austin-Travis County EMS reported the incident on their Twitter account at 7:53 p.m. ATCEMS said there...
GRANITE SHOALS, Texas — The Granite Shoals Police Department said that two people died in a plane crash near the Granite Shoals airfield Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post, the Burnet County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Granite Shoals Fire Rescue also responded to the scene of the reported aircraft emergency.
