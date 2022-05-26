ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Check out the YMCA Austin Summer FUNtastic Series!

By We Are Austin
CBS Austin
 4 days ago

Get ready to dive head-first into summer adventures! YMCA of Austin's Summer...

cbsaustin.com

CBS Austin

Austin Pets Alive! celebrates thrift store grand re-opening

Saturday morning, Austin Pets Alive! celebrated the grand re-opening of its thrift store off Oltorf Street. Customers can buy clothing and housewares at the store at 1409 West Oltorf St. Sales support lifesaving programs at APA!. Peaches, the resident dog, greeted everyone at the door. Some even brought their foster...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin cycling community gathers for memorial ride in honor of Moriah Wilson

The Austin cycling community gathered at Republic Square Park Sunday for a memorial ride in honor of Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson. Wilson was shot and killed on May 11 in a home off of Maple Avenue in East Austin. Police issued a homicide warrant for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, another cyclist, on May 17. Anyone with information on Armstrong's whereabouts is urged to call police.
AUSTIN, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
CBS Austin

Uvalde shooting sparks conversations about Texas gun laws

AUSTIN, Texas — The recent tragedy in Uvalde has sparked conversations about if there should be changes to gun laws in Texas. After last week’s devastating shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers, people are asking what is being done to prevent that situation from happening again? Depending on who you ask, some say gun control reform is needed.
UVALDE, TX
CBS Austin

25 units "heavily" damaged in fire at Lake Travis boat storage facility

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas — A fire that sparked on Friday at a boat storage facility in Lake Travis "heavily" damaged 25 units, according to Lake Travis Fire Rescue. LTFR crews responded to the Hudson Bend Boat and Campers Storage, located at 4704 Hudson Bend Road around 2 p.m. Initially, firefighters reported at least 6 storage units were "fully involved."
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

18-wheeler catches fire in southeast Travis County, patient pinned

An 18-wheeler went off the road and caught on fire in southeast Travis County Sunday evening, leaving one patient pinned. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near the intersection of South SH 130 and FM 812 at 6:18 p.m. Although the truck fire was put out, ATCEMS said it had spread to the grass nearby.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

One person dead after vehicle crashes into tree in South Austin

A person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a tree Monday evening in South Austin. It happened at 10900 South I-35 Service Road northbound near the area of Old San Antonio Road. The Austin-Travis County EMS reported the incident on their Twitter account at 7:53 p.m. ATCEMS said there...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

2 dead after plane crash near airfield in Burnet County

GRANITE SHOALS, Texas — The Granite Shoals Police Department said that two people died in a plane crash near the Granite Shoals airfield Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post, the Burnet County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Granite Shoals Fire Rescue also responded to the scene of the reported aircraft emergency.
BURNET COUNTY, TX

