Sophomore swimming standout Kinsey Brooks has been named as the 2021-22 University of Mary Washington Female Athlete of the Year. Brooks, swimming in her first collegiate season in 2021-22, gained three first team All-America honors at the NCAA Division III Championships in Indianapolis in March. She gained top-eight finishes at nationals in the 100 and 200 yard breaststroke, as well as the 200 yard individual medley, becoming the second Mary Washington female swimmer to achieve three top-eight finishes in any NCAA Championship.

