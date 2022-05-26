Millville Boardwalk expands space, activities, events for 2022 season
The Millville Boardwalk, a Delaware beach entertainment destination for all ages, recently announced its 2022 expansion, rebranding and #AlwaysEndless lineup of events with a grand-opening weekend May 20-22. Owners enlarged the boardwalk footprint by 10,000 square feet and added seating areas, a new live entertainment stage, the Horseshoe Hut snack bar...
Looking for lunch in Lewes, Delaware? This historic coastal town is home to several upscale restaurants. Here are three local restaurants in Lewes that will delight your senses with unique dishes and exceptional dining atmospheres.
Looking to stay in shape during the summer season? The Body Shop Fitness Center has you covered with their “Summer Seasonal Membership” which is valid from Memorial Day-Labor Day. $199 for gym use and $239 unlimited (gym and group classes). Want to try out our facility? We have...
With Salisbury University and Tidal Health driving Salisbury's economy, the city is a bustling hub with a solid mix of college students and working professionals, making it the perfect place for restaurants to set up shop. If you find yourself hungry in Salisbury, here are three locally-owned restaurants you will love to try.
Lewes in Bloom Children’s Learning Garden activities will begin with a Peter Rabbit show at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 17, in Stango Park on Kings Highway in downtown Lewes. Except for July 4, story hour will be held at 10:30 a.m. every Monday, June 13 to Aug. 22. Afterward, little ones will stroll through the garden to pick fruits and vegetables to take home.
Culinary Coast Restaurant Week begins this Sunday, June 5. For a video about the event, click here. Participating restaurants will offer either menu discounts or pre-fixe menus. For a list of participants, visit www.culinarycoastrestaurantweek.com or www.Beach-Fun.com or follow us on Facebook. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through...
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury’s first Movies on the River night was a hit last week. The next installment is scheduled in three weeks and will feature a showing of Hairspray. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
The 7th Annual Crush Out Cancer Weekend will be observed Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5. To honor National Cancer Survivors Day, Cancer Support Community Delaware is partnering with several coastal-area restaurant to celebrate cancer survivors and raise funds for its critical programming in Sussex County. Supporting restaurants offering...
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford and the City of Milford held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Microtel by Wyndham in Milford. Located on Route 1 and surrounded by dining options, Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Milford is a contemporary, non-smoking hotel just a short drive from the warm sand of Bennett’s Pier Beach and shopping at Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach. It is just minutes from tournaments at DE Turf Sports Complex in Frederica and Sports at the Beach in Georgetown as well as Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus. Visitors can enjoy strolling along the Mispillion Riverwalk and see marine life at DuPont Nature Center, as well as enjoy the inn’s fitness center, outdoor pool and free Wi-Fi.
Kathy Buschi of Milton will be releasing her new limited-edition print, “Blue Heron at Gordons Pond,” at the Lewes Historical Society’s Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5, on the historical society grounds at 110 Shipcarpenter St., Lewes.
An annual Milton tradition, the Andy and Opie Fishing Tournament, will be held at Milton Memorial Park Saturday, June 4. Registration will start at 8 a.m., with fishing set from 9 a.m. to noon. The tournament, in its eighth year, was started by Techno Goober as a way to encourage...
Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Victoria’s as a participant for 2022. Victoria’s offers fine dining in an intimate setting overlooking the beach and boardwalk. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022. Brought to you by The Cape Gazette and the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber...
If you're single for the summer, there's no better place to party than Ocean City, Maryland. While the town is known as America's Finest Family Resort, there are plenty of bars and nightclubs in Ocean City, Maryland that offer adults-only excitement. Whether you want to stay single or find a steamy summer romance, here are five places you can live your best life in Ocean City this summer.
Grand experiment continues to build on its success. th roughly 90% of the original Wilmington Riverfront project already spoken for, the Riverfront Development Corp. is making a dramatic expansion onto 86 acres on the east bank of the Christina. A master plan for Riverfront East calls for 4.7 million square...
62nd Lewes Antiques Show & Sale, Friday, July 8 & 9 from 10 am-5 pm • Admission: $5.00 • allows admission for both days. This two-day event is held at Bethel United Methodist Church, 129 W 4th Street, Lewes, DE 19958. Whether you live locally or are visiting the Delaware beaches, come help us celebrate the 62nd anniversary of Lewes Antiques Show & Sale. This indoor show features quality antiques, collectibles, art & photography from 17 regional dealers & has something for everyone at reasonable prices. Bethel United Methodist Church is handicapped accessible. Lunch can be purchased; prepared by Bethel parishioners to include delectable homemade desserts. Free parking available. Self-guided tours of this historic church are available. Be sure to see the beautifully restored stained-glass windows. All proceeds benefit the capital campaign. In addition to the Antiques Show & Sale, the Bethel Women’s Ministry is sponsoring a “Priceless” Curiosity Shop located in the Parsonage Meeting House directly across from the church. It will be held over the same two days as the Antiques Show & Sale; please note the times: Friday, from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Bethel United Methodist Church, 129 W. Fourth Street, Historic Lewes. Questions: http://bethellewes.org 302-645-9426, office@bethellewes.org.
Heidi Lowe Gallery will offer a five-hour jewelry-making class from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 11, on how to make a silver ring with a beach glass setting. The same class will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 9, and Saturday, Aug. 13. This...
MILLSBORO, Del. – Millsboro will host its Summer Craft Fair this weekend. Visitors can expect the East Coast Garden Center to be packed with over 40 vendors and a variety of food options. The event is scheduled for Saturday. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
All Saints' Episcopal Church, located at 18 Olive Ave. in downtown Rehoboth Beach, will resume casual outdoor Saturday evening services at 5 p.m., June 4. Everyone is invited to bring a beach chair or blanket and come as they are, even directly off the beach, Boardwalk or street. Services take place in the church gardens adjacent to the historic 1894 church structure, the oldest and only original worship site still standing and in continuous use in Rehoboth.
Oceans Calling, a brand new music festival, is coming to Ocean City, Md. this fall. The first-ever Oceans Calling Festival will take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 on the Ocean City boardwalk. The headlining performers are Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds on Friday, The Lumineers on Saturday and...
The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays and Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control hosted the Water Family Fest and Annual Native Plant Sale May 14 at the James Farm Ecological Preserve in Ocean View. The event included nearly 20 nature-based exhibitors; local nurseries Inland Bays Garden Center,...
The future use of the airport in Georgetown is a subject that I have pondered for many years. I discussed it with Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson and Councilman Doug Hudson over two years ago, and spoke at one of Sussex County's Airport Committee meetings. I keep bringing it up...
