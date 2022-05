Pittsburgh has served as the founding home for several autonomous vehicle companies over the past few years. And while each company is pursuing the route to commercialization a bit differently via the various approaches offered with their self-driving products, all AV companies that conduct testing in Pennsylvania must wait on legislators in Harrisburg to change state law if these companies wish to validate their efforts of truly driverless vehicles, a task that these very companies have had to go outside of Pennsylvania's borders to accomplish.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO