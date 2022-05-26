Longmont police looking for suspected human trafficker, solicitor of child prostitution
LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) – Agencies across the nation are on the hunt for a man that’s been charged with nine separate felonies, some of which occurred in Longmont.
The Longmont Police Department is one of those agencies that are searching for the 34-year-old Andrew Sebastian Rosa. According to Longmont PD, He is a white male who was last seen driving a blue Jeep Compass with a Colorado license plate CRY328.
He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall with blue eyes, brown hair, and weighs approximately 200 pounds.
List of felonies Andrew Sebastian Rosa has been charged with
- Human trafficking
- Soliciting child prostitution
- Sexual assault of a child
- Sexual exploitation of a child
- Procurement of a child among other charges
If you have seen or know of the whereabouts of Rosa, please submit that information to Longmont Emergency Communications Center by calling 303-651-8501 and use the report reference number 22-127.
