ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

Longmont police looking for suspected human trafficker, solicitor of child prostitution

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PFXkI_0frcZJpP00

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) – Agencies across the nation are on the hunt for a man that’s been charged with nine separate felonies, some of which occurred in Longmont.

The Longmont Police Department is one of those agencies that are searching for the 34-year-old Andrew Sebastian Rosa. According to Longmont PD, He is a white male who was last seen driving a blue Jeep Compass with a Colorado license plate CRY328.

He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall with blue eyes, brown hair, and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Paintball gun prompts Northfield High School lockdown

List of felonies Andrew Sebastian Rosa has been charged with

  • Human trafficking
  • Soliciting child prostitution
  • Sexual assault of a child
  • Sexual exploitation of a child
  • Procurement of a child among other charges

If you have seen or know of the whereabouts of Rosa, please submit that information to Longmont Emergency Communications Center by calling 303-651-8501 and use the report reference number 22-127.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

Related
1310kfka.com

Larimer deputy fatally shoots suspect in Weld County

A fatal police-involved shooting is under investigation in Weld County. A Larimer County deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle at Weld County Road 7 and Colorado Highway 60 just west of I-25 Thursday night. Police said a passenger in the vehicle was a “known fugitive” who fired at deputies while attempting to elude them. The suspect was fatally shot while trying to flee on foot in a nearby field. The suspect hasn’t been identified yet. No deputies were injured in the incident.
WELD COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Longmont, CO
State
Colorado State
Longmont, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
KKTV

30 pounds of suspected meth seized following a routine traffic stop in Colorado

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado were able to take 30 pounds of drugs off the streets following a traffic stop last week. On May 25, the Vail Police Department pulled the driver of a vehicle over for following too closely on I-70 near Avon. The passenger of that vehicle was in possession of an illegally concealed handgun, according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

1 killed in east Denver shooting

DENVER — One person was killed in a shooting in the East Colfax neighborhood of Denver Monday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said. Police first reported the shooting around 5 p.m. They said it happened in the alley between the 1600-blocks of Willow and Xanthia streets. The victim's name has not yet been released.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man being held in connection to deadly shooting

DENVER — A man is being held on second-degree murder charges after a deadly shooting Saturday night, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. DPD said at 9:38 p.m. Saturday that officers were investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of South Sheridan Boulevard. Just after 3 p.m. on Sunday,...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Prostitution#Police#Violent Crime#Kdvr#Longmont Pd#Jeep#Paintball#Northfield High School#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Denver

Girl Shot, Injured Outside Central Park Rec Center In Denver, Suspect At Large

(CBS4) – A girl was shot and injured outside the Central Park Recreation Center in Denver on Sunday afternoon. The rec center is located at 9651 East M.L.K. Jr Boulevard, and police believe events in the parking lot led up to the shooting. The girl was later found injured away from the shooting scene in the 8900 block of E 25th Street. (credit: CBS) Police believe an altercation in the rec center parking lot led to the shooting, but investigators don’t know what caused the altercation. A CBS4 crew on the scene of the rec center captured video of lots of shell casings...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

VIDEO: Dog Who Reportedly Attacked Boy Goes After Officer In Greeley

(CBS4) – Late last week Greeley police animal control officers conducted an investigation into a report of a violent dog that bit a 10-year-old boy. On Friday officers tried to talk to Margaret Trujillo, the dog’s owner, but she refused to answer the door. (credit: Greeley Police) Then, on Saturday, officers returned to the residence and were able to talk to Trujillo. They told her the dog would be impounded, but the dog got loose and attacked one of the officers. In body cam video released by the Greeley Police Department the officer can be seen firing twice at the dog but it ran away after it was struck in the back of one of its legs. The dog was eventually caught. The officer was not injured during the incident. Trujillo was given a citation for possession of a dangerous animal and animal-at-large.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Woman Killed In I-225 Northbound Crash At I-70 In Denver

(CBS4) –– A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 225 northbound at Interstate 70 in Denver Monday morning, Denver Police Department told CBS4. (credit: CDOT) According to CDOT’s website, I-225 northbound was completely shutdown several hours between E Colfax Avenue and I-70 until just after 9 a.m. The westbound on-ramp for I-70 was also closed before the crash was cleared. Traffic was backed up as early as 5 a.m. DPD tweeted there were other injuries in the crash along with the victim who died. The number of people and the extent of injuries was unknown Monday morning. #TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a traffic crash with serious injuries involving two motorist on N/B I-225 to W/B I-70. One fatality, an adult female was declared deceased on scene. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/5MQGmL9QCB — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 30, 2022   There was no immediate information about the cause of the crash, and both Denver and Aurora police worked together to control traffic. Denver Police Department was the lead investigator of the crash
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Denver

Sound Of Gunshots Frighten Carnival Crowd At Town Center At Aurora

UPDATE: Aurora Police Says No Evidence Shots Were Fired At Aurora Spring Carnival After 911 Reports (CBS4) – An investigation is ongoing after people gathered at the Town Center at Aurora’s spring carnival event on Saturday night heard gunshots. Aurora police wrote in a tweet that officers rushed to the scene outside the shopping center after a 911 call about shots fired at 10 p.m. Police wrote that the “crowd was, naturally, terrified” but they didn’t find any criminal acivity. So far it’s not clear if there are any victims. No one with any injuries related to the sounds showed up at any nearby hospitals overnight. The carnival shut down for the night after the incident. It had been scheduled to stay open until 11 p.m. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000. Wright’s Amusement Carnival is currently operating in the mall parking lot. It opened on May 19 and runs through the end of the day Monday.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

1 dead in N Brighton Boulevard crash

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police Department is looking into a crash that killed one person early Monday morning. The crash happened at E. 46th Ave. and N. Brighton Blvd. around 1:20 a.m. The victim’s identification will be released as soon as next-of-kin is notified.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Police investigating separate shootings, stabbing in Denver

DENVER — The Memorial Day weekend started off violently early Saturday morning in Denver. Separate shootings and a stabbing sent three people to area hospitals. Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted about the first shooting at about 2 a.m. Saturday. That shooting occurred in the 3300 block of North Clay...
DENVER, CO
rrobserver.com

Woman reportedly uses sister’s identity at various Colorado hospitals

A 52-year-old Colorado woman has been accused of using her sister’s personal information at different hospitals in the Centennial State. On May 2, Rio Rancho Police Department responded to a call of a fraud on the 1100 block of Grace Street NE in Rio Rancho. A woman told an officer she received multiple bills “in high amounts” from her insurance company and the hospitals.
RIO RANCHO, NM
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy