The Seattle Sounders are hosting 2022 MLS expansion side Charlotte FC on Sunday (6:55 p.m. PT; FS1, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM | TICKETS). Here are three matchups to watch:. Raúl Ruidíaz vs. Christian Fuchs. The Sounders No. 9 is heating up at...