ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Video shows 2 NYPD officers saving blind man after he fell onto subway tracks

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ctnEB_0frcYxnk00

Dramatic body camera video shows two police officers in New York leaping into action to save a blind man after he stumbled off a subway platform last week.

The video shows the officers running toward the 61-year-old who fell onto the tracks.

Detective Henry Greco and Officer Jason Macaluso, both assigned to patrol city housing, quickly pulled the man to safety.

The footage even shows an oncoming train in the distance.

"Sir, are you OK?" one of the officers asked the man. "I'm glad we saw you."

The man appeared to have suffered some cuts to his hand, according to the footage, but was safely rescued.

New York officials praised the officers for their quick thinking.

"We don't see ourselves as heroes at all," said Greco, who was reunited with the man this week. "We think anybody would've done the same thing."

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority awarded the officers with "Hero of the Subway" commendations.

READ ALSO | Passenger forced to land plane after pilot has medical emergency while flying

"My pilot has gone incoherent," the passenger is heard saying in his call to Air Traffic Control. "I have no idea how to fly the airplane."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Subway#Nypd News#Nypdnews
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
119K+
Followers
12K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy