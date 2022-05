Epic and Cerner make up more than half of the U.S. hospital EHR market, but they are leaning into different strategies for growth. Epic ended 2021 as the market leader, with nearly 33 percent of the hospital market, according to healthcare IT researchers KLAS. Epic added 74 hospitals to its system last year and continues to sign new high-profile customers. In late May, Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System said it spent $65 million to transition its Cerner EHR to Epic so patients could more easily share records between other large health systems across the country.

HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO