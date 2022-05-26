ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertina Kerr tabs Allison V. Stark as new CEO

By Ian Costello
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The folks at Albertina Kerr have a new woman in charge.

In an announcement from the board of directors Thursday afternoon, officials said they had named Allison V. Stark as the seventh CEO in the nonprofit’s 115-year history.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Allison’s caliber and experience to continue Kerr’s caring legacy,” David Lake, chair of Kerr’s Board of Directors, said in the statement. “As a champion for the most vulnerable, she has a proven record as an extraordinary leader.”

Before being tabbed to lead Albertina Kerr, Stark served in a leadership role for the Division of Developmental Disabilities at the Illinois Department of Human Services.

“I am honored to join this well-loved organization,” said Stark. “I’m excited for the opportunity to build upon Kerr’s high-quality services, community impact, and advocacy.”

According to the statement, current interim CEO Mary Ann Herman will serve in an advisory role for Stark until the end of August.

As one of the largest  largest and oldest human services providers in the Pacific Northwest, Albertina Kerr provides short-term crisis care and outpatient mental health services for children and teens as well as 24-hour residential care for children, teens, and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

kptv.com

Memorial day ceremonies return for the first time since the start of the pandemic

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Willamette National Cemetery in Southeast Portland is one of the many placed in Oregon and Southwest Washington that will hold a commemoration ceremony for Memorial Day, Monday. This will be the first ceremony since the start of the Pandemic in 2020. The ceremony at the...
