Streaming video games on Twitch is fun, strangely rewarding, and incredibly entertaining. Nothing beats having an audience cheering you on as you depart on your Herculean mission to hunt down Manaphy in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, or if you’re big enough, go wild with the emotes when you take down that bush camper in Fortnite.But one thing I realised when I first started dabbling in the world of Twitch streaming was that I couldn’t just start. I needed stuff, and that wasn’t because I felt I had to have the same gadgets and gizmos as Tyler “Ninja” Blevins in order to make my set-up...

