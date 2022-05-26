Possession of Child Pornography Arrest

Donald Ipes and his wife Charlie Ipes were laid to rest Saturday morning in Splendora. Don passed away on May 22, 2022, at his home in Splendora. His lifelong wife and friend Charlie suffered a stroke and passed away just two hours later. Donald Gayle Ipes was born on April 20th, 1935 in Elizabeth, Louisiana. He later moved to Texas with his family where he attended & graduated high school in Newton, Texas. He attended Junior College in Kansas before entering the Navy where he served his country from 1955 to 1957. He completed his education at McNeese University where he received his bachelor’s degree in both mechanical & civil engineering. During his time as a practicing engineer, he helped design the Huey Helicopter which is still in use by the military to this day. Donald would later go on to pursue his true calling as an entrepreneur. Together with his loving wife Charlie, he owned & operated the first stump grinder & stump grinding business in the state of Texas. They also owned & operated a successful propane business that is still in business to this day. Donald served his community as mayor of Splendora for 6 years. During his term, he accomplished many goals for the city including designing & supervising the construction of the community building at the city cemetery, establishing the former city library at city hall, organizing the first Founder’s Day for the city as well as many more projects which helped Splendora to grow to serve its residents. Afterward, he bought out the city contract and operated the city of Splendora Water Department for many years. Donald continued to serve his community as president of the school board for Splendora ISD.

