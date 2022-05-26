ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Possession of Child Pornography Arrest

 May 21, 2022

Cover picture for the articleOn May 21, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables Department while working as members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and assisting Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, conducted an investigation and...

REPORTED VEHICLE BUMPING VEHICLES IN THE WOODLANDS

Reports of a vehicle bumping another in The Woodlands with another vehicle following it have been circulating on Social Media over the weekend. MCPR reached out to the Sheriff’s Office after we received over 50 messages on it over the weekend. According to Lt. Spencer with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office this is completely FALSE.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
SWAT SCENE ENDS IN CONROE

1130AM-The SWAT scene at Loop 336 and SH 105 West at the Westside Crossing Shopping Center has ended. One is in custody. This after the suspect refused to exit his vehicle.
CONROE, TX
GRIMES COUNTY SGT. VAN SNOOK PROMOTED TO CRIMINAL INVESTIGATOR

Grimes County Deputy Van Snook began his career with this Office in July of 2014. He attended the Central Texas Police Academy in 2014 and has since served as a Patrol Deputy. Van served as a Patrol Seargent and has committed his service to this community. Please join me in...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
SWAT SCENE ENDS IN ARREST AND RECOVERY OF STOLEN VEHICLE

Early Sunday morning a Conroe Police Officer stopped a vehicle on SH 105 West near Loop 336. The vehicle was stolen. The driver refused to exit the vehicle. Conroe Police activated SWAT as they were not sure of the intentions of the driver or if he was armed. A SWAT unit arrived and blocked the vehicle in where it could not move. After an extensive period of time, a SWAT vehicle with a device on the front broke out the driver’s window. Officer ordered the suspect out but he still refused. Officers instructed him to keep both hands visible and open the door from the outside. After several minutes the suspect finally exited the vehicle and surrendered. It was learned he is also wanted for another auto theft in Houston.
CONROE, TX
MAGNOLIA POLICE SEIZE 28 GRAMS OF METH

Last night, MPD conducted a traffic stop for defective brake light, on S Magnolia Blvd. During the roadside investigation, K9 Gator was deployed and alerted to the vehicle. Upon conducting a vehicle search, 28 grams of meth were located in the vehicle. The driver, out of Magnolia, was arrested for PCS Man/Delivery.
MAGNOLIA, TX
PCT 4 Implements “SafeSchool” Patrol Program

Montgomery County PCT 4 Deputies will be seen more often in and around local campuses thanks to the “SafeSchool” Patrol Program recently implemented by Constable Kenneth ” Rowdy” Hayden. Bothered by the recent tragic event that took place in Uvalde ISD, Constable Hayden wanted to do...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
CHILD RUN OVER BY 4-WHEELER

430PM-DPS and MCHD are responding to Fostoria at SH 105 for a 3-year-old child whose head was run over by a 4-wheeler. THe family transported the child to that location to meet medics. 445PM-Child is being transported to Kingwood Hospital in serious but stable condition.
CONROE, TX
LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS

655PM-Reported boat split and sinking off FM 1097 bridge. Two people in the water with at least seven on board.
MONTGOMERY, TX
CANDLE LIGHT VIGIL IN EMC

Allen Taylor with the Taylor Organization organized a candlelight vigil at the Randall Reed Stadium on Saturday evening. Over fifty people attended including firefighters from both Porter and East Montgomery County Fire Departments. The names of each child and teacher lost were called out along with the details of the children’s and teachers’ bio that family and friends posted on Facebook.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
TWO CRITICAL AFTER MOTORCYCLE CRASH

Just after 7:30 pm Sunday night, while still daylight, a male and female were southbound on Mccaleob Road from SH 105. As the motorcycle entered a curve the driver ran onto the grass shoulder and continued for close to 100-yards before hitting a ditch and ejecting the pair. Conroe Fire along with Lake Conroe Fire responded to the scene. MCHD transported a female in her 40s in critical but stable condition. The male driver was transported to HCA Conroe in critical condition with CPR in progress. Witnesses say the driver just ran off the road. There were no other vehicles involved. DPS is investigating the crash. The roadway was reopened just after 8:30 pm.
CONROE, TX
SPLENDORA ICONS LAID TO REST

Donald Ipes and his wife Charlie Ipes were laid to rest Saturday morning in Splendora. Don passed away on May 22, 2022, at his home in Splendora. His lifelong wife and friend Charlie suffered a stroke and passed away just two hours later. Donald Gayle Ipes was born on April 20th, 1935 in Elizabeth, Louisiana. He later moved to Texas with his family where he attended & graduated high school in Newton, Texas. He attended Junior College in Kansas before entering the Navy where he served his country from 1955 to 1957. He completed his education at McNeese University where he received his bachelor’s degree in both mechanical & civil engineering. During his time as a practicing engineer, he helped design the Huey Helicopter which is still in use by the military to this day. Donald would later go on to pursue his true calling as an entrepreneur. Together with his loving wife Charlie, he owned & operated the first stump grinder & stump grinding business in the state of Texas. They also owned & operated a successful propane business that is still in business to this day. Donald served his community as mayor of Splendora for 6 years. During his term, he accomplished many goals for the city including designing & supervising the construction of the community building at the city cemetery, establishing the former city library at city hall, organizing the first Founder’s Day for the city as well as many more projects which helped Splendora to grow to serve its residents. Afterward, he bought out the city contract and operated the city of Splendora Water Department for many years. Donald continued to serve his community as president of the school board for Splendora ISD.
SPLENDORA, TX
MONTGOMERY COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER INTAKES

IN SHELTER – A366093. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 05/29/2022, 0 days. The following are the animals test status.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
BUSY DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS ON LAKE CONROE

Between Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Office Lake Patrol, Montgomery Fire Department, North Montgomery County Fire, and Conroe Fire, first responders had a busy day on Lake Conroe this Memorial day. It started with a damaged pontoon boat taking on water near the Bentwater Bridge. Three people were rescued, two of those were already in the water. Of those one female was transported to the hospital with possible dehydration. Just as they finished another call came in it turned out the mariners panicked in the rough water and were in no danger. Then another call came in for a boat sinking near the Bentwater Bridge again. This time two people were rescued from the water as the boat sank. It was recovered by Tow Boats USA.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
TRUCK ENDS UP IN LAKE CONROE AFTER BOATER IS INJURED

This morning just after 10 am a male was retrieving his boat from Lake Conroe at EZ Boat Storage on FM 1097. As he had it loaded with the tractor and about to move it to storage the crank handle on the trailer spun hitting him in the head. He was able to get the boat into the stall and when he returned to his truck it is believed as he went to drive off he blacked out causing the truck to roll into the water. He was conscious but transported as a precaution to the hospital. Tow Boats USA recovered the Ford F-150 from the lake. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol assisted on the scene.
CONROE, TX
FIREFIGHTERS BATTLING MOBILE HOME FIRE NEAR PORTER

At 8:36pm Caney Creek Fire Department along with Needham, Porter, and East Montgomery County was dispatched to a mobile home fire in the 13600 block of Pinewood Drive in the Pinewood Subdivision. Callers reported the fire with possible victims trapped. Units arrived on the scene to find a mobile home with fire coming out the roof and a garage on fire. Firefighters spent an extensive amount of time as the fire got into the attic area making it difficult to get to. With the fire and heat conditions, one firefighter was transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. A second alarm was pulled for manpower and additional tankers. At 11 pm firefighters remain on the scene mopping up hot spots. There were no victims trapped or civilians injured.
PORTER, TX
LOST NEAR CONROE VETERANS PARK

Please spread the word! Tut was LOST on May 28, 2022, in Conroe, TX 77301 near Behind the veterans park in Conroe. Message from Owner: We had this tortoise for 8yrs and haven’t had it ed. We had it in our backyard and we’re moving so it got out while we were busy.
CONROE, TX

