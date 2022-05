We’re coming up on National Steak Month in June, and there are a LOT of places in El Paso that do a great steak. My number one is Corralito’s. Nothing else comes close to their Arrachera 10-ounce medium-rare. It’s not the most expensive cut on the menu, but it is SO GOOD; it’s all I ever order. Their ribeye and T-bone may be great, but I wouldn’t know because the Arrachera is just that f***ing good!

6 DAYS AGO