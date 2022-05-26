ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita woman admits defrauding employer of $3.1 million

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita woman has pleaded guilty to defrauding her former employer of about $3.1 million, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Nancy Martin, 77, pleaded guilty to bank fraud and filing a false tax document.

Martin was bookkeeper, business manager and chief operating officer of two companies, Mid-Kansas Wound Specialists and Emergency Services P.A.

An audit found that she embezzled the money from 2012 to 2017 by obtaining money from the company’s banks and making false accounting entries to disguise the transactions as payments or transferred funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas said in a news release.

Martin used the money for personal expenses, travel, and investments.

Prosecutors said she also filed false tax returns from 2013 to 2016, causing a federal tax loss of $670,000.

This story has been corrected to clarify that Martin worked for two businesses, not one.

