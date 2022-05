Stellantis and Samsung will construct an electric vehicle battery plant in Kokomo, Indiana, according to a Stellantis press release on May 24. Stellantis is an automotive company that owns Jeep and Ram and which is hoping to contribute to the electric vehicle movement. According to the New York Times, Stellantis is a product of a Fiat Chrysler and French carmaker Peugeot merger in 2021 and is headed by Carlos Tavares, the former chief executive of Peugeot.

