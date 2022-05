A 54-year-old man was discovered dead Friday evening in his vehicle that had crashed into a rural creek near Lone Star Lake. According to an email from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman George Diepenbrock, the man’s family reported to deputies at 9 p.m. Friday they were concerned about his welfare, as they had last heard from him when he left in the morning to work at a field in the 1100 block of East 500 Road. After notifying deputies, family members found his vehicle had crashed into a creek.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO