Genealogical Society to present program via Zoom

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
 4 days ago

HIGH POINT — A genealogical program titled “The Lost Grandmother: atDNA & A 19th-Century Family History Mystery” that was presented earlier this month at the High Point Public Library will be repeated live via Zoom, thanks to the Guilford County Genealogical Society.

The repeat will be presented 7:30-9 p.m. June 6.

The program will feature librarian Larry Cates of the library’s Heritage Research Center explaining how he used AncestryDNA matches to determine the identity of a library patron’s great-great-grandmother using her own DNA results, and then found documents to prove it.

To preregister for the Zoom presentation, visit guilfordgenealogy.org.

