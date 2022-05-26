ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville man convicted of lying about stolen Hummer for insurance scam

By Hannah Moore
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been convicted of falsely telling police his car had been stolen before attempting to receive an insurance payment for more than the vehicle’s worth.

John Michael Fletcher, 61, was convicted of False Reports and Filing a False Insurance Claim.

During his trial, Assistant District Attorneys William Bright and Sean Roberts said that on December 7, 2018, Fletcher asked an employee to move his H3 Hummer motor vehicle. He then told Knoxville Police and his insurance company that the Hummer had been stolen. Bright and Roberts explained that Fletcher claimed he had purchased the vehicle for nearly double what he actually paid for it.

Nearby surveillance video showed the vehicle being moved, and once the vehicle was found, there were no signs of forced entry or damage to the ignition showing it had been stolen.

At sentencing, prosecutors plan to seek an enhanced sentence because Fletcher reportedly threatened the insurance agent when they did not pay the claim. Fletcher also has a prior conviction for Second Degree Murder out of Washington County, Tennessee.

False Reports and Filing a False Insurance Claim are both Class D felonies carrying a punishment between two and four years. Sentencing for this case will take place on July 16.

