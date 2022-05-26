ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMBB

Walton deputies respond after school threat

By Emma Riley
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kABZ9_0frcWD8k00

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Walton High School students had extra law enforcement on campus Thursday for their last day of school.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the DeFuniak Springs Police Department responded with a heavier presence on the Walton High School campus after finding a written threat on the girl’s bathroom wall.

Local authorities said the timing couldn’t have been worse, after Tuesday’s deadly school shooting in Texas.

“The statement said ‘don’t go to school Thursday there will be a bang,’ Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson said.

School officials discovered the message the same day a gunman killed 21 people at a Texas elementary school.

Authorities investigating Walton High School threat

Adkinson said tragic situations, like that, often lead to what they call “copycat” threats.

“Always after a school shooting, 100 percent after every school incident of violence that becomes public, we get almost a “copycat” as far as in response or somebody trying to draw attention to themselves,” Adkinson said.

Adkinson said they routinely have to deal with these types of threats. Over the last five years, they’ve received around 60 threats of violence.

“Our responsibility to the parents and the students is to treat all of them very seriously and make sure we do everything we can not only protect these children but also part of that, is a state of mind, given that it was discovered the same day,” Adkinson said.

The sheriff’s office has over 30 school resource deputies on Walton County campuses every day, then there’s the guardian program.

Texas school shooting prompts more security at BDS

“I have extra guardians what we put in schools some four or five years ago. People don’t know exactly where extra guns are in our school, for responsible people to make sure that we have any threat to our children at any moment,” Walton County School District Superintendent A. Russell Hughes said. “We are going to take it very seriously absolutely and that’s the way we do things in Walton County and we will continue to do so.”

DeFuniak Springs Police Chief James Hurley said they want parents to feel okay when they drop their kids off.

“It was important to show that we do have a presence in this community,” Hurley said. “We just want to make sure that our parents and our children knew they were safe when they are at school.”

Superintendent Hughes called the texas shooting ‘heartbreaking” and said they’ll continue to take preventative measures to keep students safe.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: William Corey Sanders

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about William Corey Sanders, who has connections to Mobile and Baldwin Counties. William Corey Sanders was sentenced to serve 37 months […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for May 27-29, 2022

Ashley Wise, 34, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Giselle Sukanec, 34, Graceville, Florida: Trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Mathias Castro, 64, Marianna, Florida: Battery domestic violence: Marianna Police Department. Frank Stone, 55, Alford,...
MARIANNA, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. deputies looking for missing woman

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who may need medical attention. Kimberly Ballard was last seen Monday, May 30, near Mobile Highway and Massachusetts Avenue; wearing a grey t-shirt, grey pants and white Tommy Hilfiger flip flops, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Guns#Texas Shooting#Elementary School#Wmbb#Walton High School
washingtoncounty.news

Escaped Alabama inmate thought to be near Esto

Deputies from the Holmes County Sheriff's Offices are searching for a Covington County, Alabama inmate who is thought to be near Highway 2 west of Esto, around the Roping Road area. The inmate has been identified as John Hunter Wood, 41, who was on work release with the Covington County...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

SWFD recuses four swimmers

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Four swimmers were rescued from the Gulf Saturday afternoon. The South Walton Fire District officials report that the incident occurred at 1:20 p.m. behind the Surf Hit restaurant, 0.2 miles from the closest lifeguard tower. Lifeguards said they entered the water and made contact with the...
WEAR

UPDATE: Juvenile arrested for domestic violence incident in Pace

PACE, Fla. -- A juvenile was arrested for a domestic violence incident in Pace Sunday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. in the 4500-block of Brian Street in Pace. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, the victim was cut with a weapon. Deputies did not provide the extent of the injuries.
PACE, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. father, daughter battle cancer in the same year

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One Okaloosa County family has had a tough year. On Memorial Day Weekend in 2021, husband and father of three Travis Huisken fell ill. After a doctor’s visit Travis was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma, also known as kidney cancer. Immediately, the family assumed the worse. “We dealt with mine and […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Body of Orange Beach man found in water Sunday

UPDATE: Orange Beach Officials have released the name of the man whose body was found Sunday morning. The body of 51-year-old Danny Williams of Orange Beach was found. According to Orange Beach Police Lt. Trent Johnson, a call went out Friday afternoon at about 3:45 for a swimmer in distress. ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WJHG-TV

BCSO arrests suspect wanted for armed robbery

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A multi-county manhunt ends with the arrest of an alleged armed robbery suspect Brandon Earl Tyus Friday evening. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received information that Tyus was at a home off of SR 73 in Calhoun County. Officials said BCSO...
WMBB

Authorities investigating Walton High School threat

DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs Police Department said there will be additional officers at the county’s schools on Thursday after a threat, according to a Facebook post. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at Walton High School where an unknown person wrote a “vague” statement in the girl’s bathroom referencing […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
wdhn.com

Houston Co. couple arrested in Florida on drug charges

ESTO, Fla. (WDHN) — Florida deputies have announced the arrest of two Houston County residents on drug charges. They are also accused of having stolen property from Geneva County. On Tuesday, a deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop. He identified the driver, Justin Jarrard...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Major Crash In Baldwin County Sunday

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — According to ALGO Traffic a major crash has US 90 shut down. The crash occurred around 2:27 p.m. The crash happened around CR 65. ALGO traffic reports the estimated clear-out time of this crash will be around 3:27 p.m. You should seek an alternate route at this time if you […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WEAR

1 injured after rollover crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is injured following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County Saturday morning. Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred on Highway 293 off of the Mid-Bay Bridge. According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle rolled over and went through a wall at the Kelly...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Man drowns in strong currents at Crab Island in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Authorities recovered on Monday the body of a man who was pulled under the waters of Crab Island and drowned Sunday, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. The OCSO has not identified the man or given his age but did express “sincere sympathies to the young man’s family […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Atmore man facing 9 counts of attempted murder after dispute

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – An Atmore man is facing nine counts of attempted murder after a dispute at a home. Atmore police say they responded to a home on Ann Street around 8:42 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they discovered three people had […]
ATMORE, AL
WMBB

WMBB

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy