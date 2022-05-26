ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

75-Year-Old Man Jailed For Possessing Child Pornography

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 75-year-old man was jailed Wednesday for possessing child pornography, which was reportedly found during a search of his home, according to arrest and sheriff’s reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from someone who believed there to be child porn at the...

www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

Tennessee Woman Jailed In Hopkins County On Controlled Substance Charge

A 53-year-old Christina, Tennessee woman was jailed in Hopkins County Saturday on a controlled substance charge, according to arrest reports. Cumby Police Officer Justin Talley reported stopping an Infinity M35 at 5:55 p.m. May 28, 2022, on Interstate 30 east at mile marker 114 for an obscured license plate, which was later determined to be fake. The driver, identified as Laura Jean Simpson, agreed to let the officer search her vehicle. Talley found two hypodermic needles containing a liquid that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, the officer alleged in arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

3 Arrested On Felony Warrants

Three people were arrested on felony warrants over the weekend, according to arrest reports. Jessica Marie Reynolds turned herself in at 3:20 p.m. May 28, 2022, in the sheriff’s office lobby and was escorted into Hopkins County jail by Sgt. Todd Evans. She was booked in at 4:20 p.m. Saturday on a possession of 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams of a Penalty Group 1/1-B controlled substance charge, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Winnsboro Police Department Media Report – May 23-29, 2022

Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of May 23-29, 2022 included:. Richard Morgan, 39 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on May 23, 2022, on Winnsboro Municipal Court warrants for two Possession of Drug Paraphernalia charges, two Driving While License Invalid charges, a Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility charge, and Expired Driver’s License. charge.
WINNSBORO, TX
KSST Radio

11 Jailed in Hopkins County On Felony Warrants May 19-28, 2022

At least 11 people were jailed in Hopkins County on felony warrants from May 19 to May 28, 2022. Melissa Beth Scott was transported at 9:45 a.m. May 26 by Sheriffs Deputy Terry Thompson from Hadin County jail to Hopkins County jail, where the 42-year-old Kountz, Texas woman was booked in at 2:38 p.m. May 26 on failure to identify by giving false information and possession of less than a gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance. She was released Friday from Hopkins County jail on a $2,00 bond on the failure to ID charge and $5,000 on the controlled substance charge, according to jail reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hopkins County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Hopkins County, TX
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KSST Radio

Wylie Teen Applying For Driver’s License Receives Ride To Jail Instead

A Wylie teen applying for his driver’s license received a ride to jail instead, according to jail reports. Nathaniel William Caldwell went to Texas Department of Public Safety Office in Sulphur Springs to obtain a driver’s license. A records check showed the 19-year-old Wylie resident to be wanted in Collin County on a sexual assault charge. He was detained while DPS communications operators awaited confirmation from Collin County that the warrant was active.
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Arrested On Aggravated Assault Charge

A 49-year-old Sulphur Springs man was arrested on an aggravated assault charge Sunday night, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Cpl. Chris Rosamond reported contacting the man at his Calvert Street residence in reference to a complaint that the man pointed a handgun at another man and threatened to kill him if the other man came around his daughter again. The incident allegedly occurred around 9:30 p.m. May 22, 2022, at or near Pacific Park, Rosamond noted in arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Missouri Man Accused Of Money Laundering, Theft of Firearm

A 30-year-old Poplar Bluff, Missouri man was accused early Sunday morning of money laundering and theft of a firearm, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Josh Davis reported stopping a red Hyundai for an expired registration and an equipment violation at 2:56 a.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 110. Davis reported smelling a marijuana odor emitting from the vehicle as he contacted the driver.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Paris District Road Report for May 30, 2022

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting May 30, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
PARIS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#County Jail#Violent Crime#Hcso#Sgt
KSST Radio

Methamphetamine And Hallucinogenic Mushrooms Found During Cumby Traffic Stop

Pair Tries To Discard Contraband; Meth Found In Woman’s Makeup Bag And A Man’s Wallet Also. At least five people were arrested on controlled substance charges following four different traffic stops May 17-20, 2022. A Wylie man was jailed on controlled substance charges after methamphetamine and hallucinogenic mushrooms and were found in his vehicle. A Sulphur Springs pair was reportedly caught discarding from a vehicle a sock and pouch containing contraband. Suspected methamphetamine was found in a woman’s makeup bag. A Sulphur Springs man reportedly had meth in his wallet and car, according to arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

2 Men Caught Trying To Withdraw Thousands From Someone Else’s Account At Local Bank

Two Dallas area men were caught trying to withdraw thousands from someone else’s account at a local bank, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Francisco Castro, in a May 17 arrest reports, stated he was dispatched May 5, 2022, as a backup unit in reference to a possible suspect inside a Gilmer Street Bank attempting to take money from another person’s bank account. The suspect’s name wasn’t on the account nor did he have consent from the checking account holder to take money from the account.
KSST Radio

Request For A New, Different Type Of Ambulance Considered by Hospital District Board

A new, different type of ambulance was considered by Hopkins County Hospital District Board of Directors Tuesday night. Typically, EMS submits for HCHD Board approval in the budget process a truck remount. Monday evening, the board was asked to consider purchasing a new truck at a higher rate but with many additional safety features and more in line with current industry standards, at the recommendation of the department’s apparatus committee.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Jo Alice McCue

A funeral service for Jo Alice McCue, 68, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at First Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records – May 29, 2022

FOM Capital LLC, Ryan M. Hollingshead to Cheryl Putman; tract in the Mary Ann Bowlin survey. Lindsey Colyer known by Lindsey Horne and Micah Colyer to Rebecca Riggs; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Bruce E. Mosley to Irvin Speake and Jeannie Speake; tract in the Elizabeth Melton survey. Alan...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

CP Senior Recipient Of First Hopkins County Patriot Scholarship

The 2022 Hopkins County Freedom Ball was graciously supported this year by various families and businesses in the community who donated to the organization’s scholarship fund. The first Hopkins County Veterans Patriot Scholarship is awarded to a student in Hopkins County who is involved in activities that support veterans in our community – like organizing or working at the Veterans Day School Program, or volunteering at the “Wall that Heals” event held back in the fall.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Chamber Connection – May 25: Lots Of Activities Coming Up

Graphic artists are invited to submit a logo for the April 8, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse that will occur that afternoon. The deadline for submissions is May 31. Sulphur Springs is on the centerpoint of the Path of Totality, which means we will assuredly have thousands of visitors that weekend. What that means is that Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County needs to gear up for that event. People travel from literally all over the world to witness a total solar eclipse, and we need to make sure that our county is at the forefront.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Obituary – Rhonda Carroll

A funeral service for Rhonda Carroll, age 66, of Como, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Fellowship Baptist Church in Como, Texas, with L.D. Baxley officiating. Interment will follow at Como Cemetery with Tony Shadix, Bobby Rhoades, Rodney Taylor, Roger Caudle, Jimmy Caudle and Junior Cotten serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Carroll passed away on May 25, 2022.
COMO, TX
KSST Radio

Elia Tellez

Elia Tellez of Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on May 18, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Elia was born December 24, 1960, in Atotonilco, Zacatecas, Mexico. Daughter of late Antonio Cisneros and Elvira Chavez. Then, later met her husband Jose Antonio Tellez and married on April 2, 1975, in Jimenez del Teul, Zacatecas, Mexico. Three years later, they relocated to Hopkins County and started their beautiful family of four: son, Saul Tellez wife Maria Tellez; daughters, Beneranda Garcia husband Julio Garcia, Patricia Marin husband Federico Marin, and Josefina Romero husband Alejandro Romero. They were blessed with 11 grandchildren Vanessa Tellez, Cesar Garcia, Leslie Garcia, Estrella Garcia, Anabel Marin, Tracie Marin, Lisa Marin, Ellie Marin, Alex Romero, Janelle Romero, and Jonathan Romero.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy