Fertilizer prices suddenly declining amid 'demand destruction'

By Nathan Bomey
 4 days ago
Fertilizer prices are coming back down to earth. Why it matters: Fertilizer prices directly influence the price of food as farmers pass...

AtHomeInTheSouth
4d ago

Over 60 and raised on a farm and have never heard of any farmer who had the ability to "pass along" price increases. Farmers sell at market set prices and have zero ability to "pass along" higher costs. Writers should stick to subjects they actually have knowledge in.

Dr EvrythingBalrite
4d ago

the vast majority of farmers produce commodities. they get paid what the market offers and try to sell at the right times. so just how do they "pass along" high input costs?

candycane
4d ago

Demand destruction is code words for farmers that can't afford $5.50 diesel and anhydrous ammonia fertilizer up from $480 to over $1000. per ton and they are closing up shop and growing nothing this year. Russia is the largest wheat exporter in the world and if Biden says pretty please..... We American's have shot ourself in the foot with our Russia sanctions. Inflation is on fire. Too much freshly printed money chasing commodities in short supply. How's that war on dope and big oil working out for you proud police defunding Democrats ? We are looking forward to your summer of rage.

