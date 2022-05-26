Gifted summer STEM program enrollment begins

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan’s summer program is now accepting registrations. The STEM summer camp for gifted kids offers advanced classes in physics, math, computer programming, environmental science and creative arts.

To be eligible, students in rising grades 5 through 12 must be identified as gifted through testing. Enrollment is accepted until June 8, and camp runs from June 19 to July 1. Camp is limited to about 40 students. Campers are paired in same sex groups in the dormitory, eat together and go to class on campus.

The program was developed with a grant from NASA, and is now directed by Dr. Tracey DeLaney, professor of physics at WVWC. “This program is a boon to kids who never really felt like they fit in anywhere,” said Dr. DeLaney. “We are proud to be able to support these students academically and provide them with the opportunity to be around others with similar abilities.”

There are different activities students can participate in every day like movies, guest speakers, group activities, games and a talent show on the last night. Students are supervised by college-aged counselors who act as guides and mentors throughout the camp.

During camp, the college’s facilities are open to the students:

basketball and tennis court

baseball and soccer field

walking trail

library

music practice room

outdoor rec equipment

To learn more or enroll in the program, visit West Virginia Wesleyan’s website . For more information, Dr. Tracey DeLaney can be reached at 304-473-8330, or an email can be sent to sgp@wvwc.edu.

