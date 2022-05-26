ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Gifted summer STEM program enrollment begins

By Heather Hale
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21pXay_0frcViGw00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan’s summer program is now accepting registrations. The STEM summer camp for gifted kids offers advanced classes in physics, math, computer programming, environmental science and creative arts.

To be eligible, students in rising grades 5 through 12 must be identified as gifted through testing. Enrollment is accepted until June 8, and camp runs from June 19 to July 1. Camp is limited to about 40 students. Campers are paired in same sex groups in the dormitory, eat together and go to class on campus.

Emily Calandrelli signs her latest book for kids

The program was developed with a grant from NASA, and is now directed by Dr. Tracey DeLaney, professor of physics at WVWC. “This program is a boon to kids who never really felt like they fit in anywhere,” said Dr. DeLaney. “We are proud to be able to support these students academically and provide them with the opportunity to be around others with similar abilities.”

There are different activities students can participate in every day like movies, guest speakers, group activities, games and a talent show on the last night. Students are supervised by college-aged counselors who act as guides and mentors throughout the camp.

During camp, the college’s facilities are open to the students:

  • basketball and tennis court
  • baseball and soccer field
  • walking trail
  • library
  • music practice room
  • outdoor rec equipment

To learn more or enroll in the program, visit West Virginia Wesleyan’s website . For more information, Dr. Tracey DeLaney can be reached at 304-473-8330, or an email can be sent to sgp@wvwc.edu.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces two new WV GameChanger schools

WHEELING & BLACKSVILLE, (WV) – Gov. Jim Justice joined local and state education leaders, along with several other officials, for a pair of events announcing Wheeling Park High School and Clay-Battelle Middle/High School as the latest additions to the student-powered WV GameChanger Opioid and Substance Misuse Prevention Education Program. “Whether we like it or not, we all know how drugs cannibalize our state and our people. It doesn’t matter who you are or what your background is, drugs touch all of us in some way or another – even our kids” Gov. Justice said. “We have an obligation to give our...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Funding available to help families with internet access

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County Schools announced the district has been awarded special funding to help families struggling with internet access. The district says The American Recovery Act of 2021 is providing funding to schools to help cover the cost of internet services for students who have inadequate or no off-campus internet acccess.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksburg, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Education
The Recorddelta

Upshur offers rich history: West Virginia Strawberry Festival

UPSHUR COUNTY — This series of regular articles explores aspects of Upshur County’s history, culture or people honored by the West Virginia Highway Historical Marker Program. The state register lists 20 of these iconic white plaques in Upshur County and each article will present as much information on the subject as can be found. With the return of Upshur County’s famous celebration, the eighth installment discusses Buckhannon’s perennial celebration, the West Virginia Strawberry Festival.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Program#College#Summer Camp#West Virginia Wesleyan#Wvwc
WDTV

Bridgeport High School holds graduation for Class of 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport High School held their graduation Saturday morning. The ceremony was held at Wayne Jamison Field. The senior class held a Baccalaureate Service, Senior Assembly and a breakfast the days leading up to graduation. The graduates say they’ll miss high school but are looking forward to...
WBOY 12 News

Webster Springs hosts 57th Annual Woodchopping Festival

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The 57th Annual Webster County Woodchopping Festival starts this week, running from May 25 to May 29, 2022.  The first day of events, Wednesday, kicks off with a pet and bicycle parade at Bakers Island recreation area in Webster Springs at 6:30 p.m.; registration is at 6 p.m. On Friday, May 27, […]
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
WSAZ

Charleston pools open for the summer season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha City and North Charleston community pools opened Saturday. For an event hosted by a local church, the Kanawha City pool saw over 300 people show up to swim. The Kanawha City pool has been closed for two years because of COVID-19. This year seems...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Education
WBOY 12 News

WVU School of Nursing accepting applications for UHC campus

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The WVU School of Nursing is now accepting applications for its new campus at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. The newest class, which is a fast-track program for individuals who already hold a bachelor’s degree, is an 18-month-long program, running from January 2023 to August 2024. The class will consist […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jenkins hired as CFO at Community Care of West Virginia

GLENVILLE — A Glenville native was named the new Chief Financial Officer for Community Care of West Virginia. Jeffrey Jenkins has more than 17 years of experience in banking and succeeds Connie Johnston, who is retiring after 20 years of service. “Community Care has done so much to support...
GLENVILLE, WV
Metro News

Hanshaw says EMT staff concerns similar in counties large and small

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw believes changes in training for first responders could help staffing issues across the state. State lawmakers heard more testimony at last week’s interim committee meetings about the difficult times some EMS organizations are going through. Hanshaw said Clay County,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy