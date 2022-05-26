Date for jury selection set in sex abuse case against Port Jervis building inspector

The 2019 sex abuse case against a Port Jervis building inspector is now one step closer to trial.

David Rivera faced a judge in Wallkill Town Court on Wednesday.

Jury selection will begin Sept. 29 for all three of his cases.

Rivera is accused of sexually harassing and forcibly touching women while at work.

He returned to modified duty earlier this year after being suspended with pay, while awaiting trial for more than two years.