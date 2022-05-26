Woman killed after car crashed into apartment

Niagara Falls first responders were called to a Niagara Falls Apartment building to save a woman trapped under a car late last Thursday.

Police say a suspected drunk driver, 41-year-old Leander Patterson, was behind the wheel and slammed into 64-year-old Levron Gray's basement floor apartment.

One of the tenants who was at the scene describes what he saw:

"After the car went through the wall, we went downstairs to check if anyone was inside and we saw the lady trying to get out, and it sounded like she was saying please.. Please… and that lasted for a little bit so they broke in and someone was actually trying to calm her down but there was nothing they could do."

The complex manager on St. John's Parkway says the 64-year-old woman was in her bedroom when the crash happened, and the suspected drunk driver was a neighbor of Gray's.

"I was told from the residence that he had come into the parking lot and he accidentally hit a couple of cars," says Maureen Lewis. "And he sat in the parking lot for a few minutes and then he just floored it into where she was. I believe he had been drinking and he failed the sobriety test."

Niagara Falls police say the suspected driver, 41-year-old Leander Patterson failed a sobriety test, and he was arrested on the scene.

Police say he's charged with vehicular manslaughter, DWI, reckless driving, and unsafe backing.

The head maintenance worker of the apartment says he got to the scene, and he couldn't believe what he saw.

"It was not a good scene," says Heinz Remus. "A car in someone's bedroom it's just very sad because I knew both of the tenants too."

Niagara Falls police say the Crash Management Team continues to investigate, and additional charges are still pending for the suspected drunk driver Leander Patterson.