ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Woman killed after car crashed into apartment

By Yoselin Person
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QbX5X_0frcVS6C00

Niagara Falls first responders were called to a Niagara Falls Apartment building to save a woman trapped under a car late last Thursday.

Police say a suspected drunk driver, 41-year-old Leander Patterson, was behind the wheel and slammed into 64-year-old Levron Gray's basement floor apartment.

One of the tenants who was at the scene describes what he saw:

"After the car went through the wall, we went downstairs to check if anyone was inside and we saw the lady trying to get out, and it sounded like she was saying please.. Please… and that lasted for a little bit so they broke in and someone was actually trying to calm her down but there was nothing they could do."

The complex manager on St. John's Parkway says the 64-year-old woman was in her bedroom when the crash happened, and the suspected drunk driver was a neighbor of Gray's.

"I was told from the residence that he had come into the parking lot and he accidentally hit a couple of cars," says Maureen Lewis. "And he sat in the parking lot for a few minutes and then he just floored it into where she was. I believe he had been drinking and he failed the sobriety test."

Niagara Falls police say the suspected driver, 41-year-old Leander Patterson failed a sobriety test, and he was arrested on the scene.

Police say he's charged with vehicular manslaughter, DWI, reckless driving, and unsafe backing.

The head maintenance worker of the apartment says he got to the scene, and he couldn't believe what he saw.

"It was not a good scene," says Heinz Remus. "A car in someone's bedroom it's just very sad because I knew both of the tenants too."

Niagara Falls police say the Crash Management Team continues to investigate, and additional charges are still pending for the suspected drunk driver Leander Patterson.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Accidents
Niagara Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
wesb.com

Derrick City Motor Vehicle/Pedestrian Accident

The Derrick City Volunteer Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on Derrick Road Sunday. At 3:30 pm, Bradford EMS personnel arrived on scene and began treating the patient. Shortly thereafter a medical helicopter was requested. Foster Township Police assisted on the scene and investigated.
DERRICK CITY, PA
wesb.com

Fatal ATV Accident in Frewburg

A fatal ATV accident was reported in Frewsburg early this morning. At 01:35, Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported single ATV accident on Woodchuck Hill Rd in the Town of Carroll. 40-year-old Jeremiah J. Birt succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at...
FREWSBURG, NY
WHEC TV-10

ATV rider crashes into police car while performing "wheelie"

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department said an ATV crashed into a police car when the rider was performing a "wheelie" on Sunday night. No one was injured during the crash on North Clinton near Upper Falls at 10:20 p.m. RPD said the 22-year-old rider ran from the scene after the crash and jumped on another ATV. After a chase with the second ATV, officers apprehended the man and issued a ticket.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Basement Apartment#Reckless Driving#Traffic Accident
YourErie

Multiple cars and pole damaged downtown

At 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, some neighbors on East 12th Street received a rude awaking. On Sunday Morning Erie Police responded to the scene where several cars and a telephone pole were hit. Five of the vehicles were parked and three of them had to be towed due to the damage. Penelec was also called […]
ERIE, PA
FingerLakes1.com

Teen dies at Whilrpool Park in Niagara Falls

New York State Police say a 14-year-old has died at Whirlpool State Park on the Gorge Rim Trail in Niagara Falls. The accident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Park police officers arrived at the gorge and dived in with additional officers making their way to the Whirlpool stairs. However,...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester police investigate Lake Avenue assault

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating what they call an assault along Lake Avenue and Ravine Avenue. Officers were called to the area shortly before noon Monday for reports of a man shot in the face. They found a 38-year-old man who had not been shot, but who was bleeding from the head. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
wfmynews2.com

14-year-old dies after falling over gorge in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The New York State Park Police said just before 4 p.m. they were called to Whirlpool State Park, on the Gorge Rim Trail on a report of a 14-year-old male who had fell into the gorge. When Park Police Officers arrived at the gorge, they...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man charged with DWAI-drugs after crash near Kennedy

A Jamestown man is facing DWAI by drugs after a crash on I-86 in Kennedy on Friday. State Police in Jamestown say that 47-year-old Patrick Patterson was driving west on I-86 when a tire popped, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and strike a guardrail. Troopers say Patterson exhibited multiple signs of drug impairment and was placed under arrest after failing several standard field sobriety tests. Patterson was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and his driving privileges had been suspended multiple times. In addition to driving while ability impaired by drugs, Patterson was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree. He will appear in Poland Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.
KENNEDY, NY
2 On Your Side

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly ATV crash

CARROLL, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly ATV crash that happened early Monday morning in the town of Carroll. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a single ATV crash on Woodchuck Hill Road just after 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies say EMS was already at the scene of the accident and was administering CPR to the victim.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

City of Bradford Police Investigate Fatal Shooting

City of Bradford Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Sunday morning, according to investigators. The victim is a man from Buffalo. His name was not released. The parties involved have been identified, and there is not any threat to the community, according to police chief Michael Ward. Anyone with...
BRADFORD, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Firefighters quickly quell flames at Cherry Creek business

Firefighters from multiple departments quickly quelled a fire at Gier's Feed Mill on Southside Avenue in Cherry Creek early Monday morning. Cherry Creek firefighters received mutual aid from other departments and were able to concentrate the fire to a wall on the west side of the building according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Fire Investigation Team. Investigators were able to determine that the fire was caused by a drywall screw that had penetrated an electric line. A youth passing by the business observed the fire in its early stages and reported it around 2 am. There no injuries and fire investigators say the business is still operational.
CHERRY CREEK, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy