ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavercreek, OH

Parents create organization to make Beavercreek schools safer

By Riley Phillips
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1guFG5_0frcVPS100

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The news of the Texas school shooting is difficult for Meghan Morgan and Jennifer Beck to process.

“It’s a really tragic place to be where we gauge the severity based on the number of children dying in these incidents,” Morgan said.

Creek Safe, Montgomery Co. detectives among honorees at Crime Stoppers luncheon

These two moms will stop at nothing to keep their children safe, which is why they decided to take matters into their own hands. After the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida, they created Creek Safe, an organization to raise money to put an additional lock on every single classroom door in the Beavercreek school district.

“It’s just an extra level of peace of mind that when you drop your kids off in the morning and you leave them there at school, that when you go to pick them up in the afternoon, they’re going to be safe and in a better place because we took this proactive step to help with safety at this school,” Beck explained.

While every door has this extra lock, they still worry about their kids.

“I think time and again the citizens in every community that this happened to has said we never thought it would happen here,” Morgan said.

Ohio nonprofit offering free violence response training to school districts

They hope they can inspire other parents to take a proactive approach when it comes to their children’s safety at school.

“Policy doesn’t seem to be moving in a place that is going to be protecting our children statewide, federally, so it’s time for grassroots efforts. We need to protect our kids in any way we can. Until it comes top down, it needs to come bottom up,” Morgan said.

To learn more about Creek Safe, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Pastor awarding scholarships in memory of his late mother

DAYTON, Ohio — Motivated by a significant loss, one Southwest Ohio Pastor is focused on giving back to students by way of a scholarship named after his late mother. Pastor Terence O. Hayes Sr. greets everyone at Faith and Deliverance Church of God and Christ and motivated by his faith and by tragic loss.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beavercreek, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Society
State
Florida State
Beavercreek, OH
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Florida, OH
City
Beavercreek, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Beck
cincyweekend.com

Closest national parks to Cincinnati

(Stacker) - Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews to begin 45-day OH-122 bridge closure in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation says the OH-122 bridge repair project will continue this month with a full closure of the bridge beginning Tuesday. Crews will close the bridge over the Great Miami River on the westside of Middletown for 45 days. Detours will be available...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Violence#School Safety#Creek Safe#Montgomery Co
Daily Advocate

Versailles Village Council discusses HB 127

GREENVILLE — The Versailles Village Council met Wednesday to discuss House Bill 127 and employment within the village. The recently enacted Ohio House Bill 172 would allow individuals to discharge, ignite, or explode fireworks on private property on certain days of the year: New Years, Chinese New Year, Cinco de Mayo, memorial Day weekend, Juneteenth, July 3, 4, and 5, and the Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays preceding and following, Labor Day weekend, Diwali, and New Year’s Eve.
VERSAILLES, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
WDTN

Biden to Delaware graduates: ‘No time to sit on the sidelines’

Biden, who graduated from the university in the 1960s, said that the students were graduating at a “defining time.” “There’s one message I hope you take from me today: This is no time to be on the sidelines. It’s not hyperbole. I mean it from the bottom of my heart,” Biden said to a sea of graduates clad in blue robes. “We need all of you to get engaged in public life and the life of this nation.”
DELAWARE STATE
WDTN

WDTN

16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy