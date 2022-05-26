Parents create organization to make Beavercreek schools safer

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The news of the Texas school shooting is difficult for Meghan Morgan and Jennifer Beck to process.

“It’s a really tragic place to be where we gauge the severity based on the number of children dying in these incidents,” Morgan said.

These two moms will stop at nothing to keep their children safe, which is why they decided to take matters into their own hands. After the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida, they created Creek Safe, an organization to raise money to put an additional lock on every single classroom door in the Beavercreek school district.

“It’s just an extra level of peace of mind that when you drop your kids off in the morning and you leave them there at school, that when you go to pick them up in the afternoon, they’re going to be safe and in a better place because we took this proactive step to help with safety at this school,” Beck explained.

While every door has this extra lock, they still worry about their kids.

“I think time and again the citizens in every community that this happened to has said we never thought it would happen here,” Morgan said.

They hope they can inspire other parents to take a proactive approach when it comes to their children’s safety at school.

“Policy doesn’t seem to be moving in a place that is going to be protecting our children statewide, federally, so it’s time for grassroots efforts. We need to protect our kids in any way we can. Until it comes top down, it needs to come bottom up,” Morgan said.

To learn more about Creek Safe, click here .

