Connecticut State

Lamont leads race for governor by 8-points in Quinnipiac poll

By WSHU
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago
Governor Ned Lamont has an 8-point led over Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski, according to a poll released by Quinnipiac University on Thursday. Lamont polled especially well with female voters. Doug Schwartz, director of the Quinnipiac Poll, said while Stefanowski is trailing, the race is far from...

