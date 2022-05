YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One Farrell senior was told he couldn’t walk with the rest of his class at graduation this week over safety concerns for his classmates. Anthony Jackson’s family said he was kidnapped last month and one of the suspects — is still on the loose. So his mom gave him a special commencement ceremony at their new home in Youngstown.

FARRELL, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO