Lockdown lifted after shooting threat at North County school
By City News Service
KPBS
4 days ago
An unfounded school-shooting threat prompted lockdowns today at a half-dozen secondary, middle and elementary schools in the Black Mountain Ranch and neighboring 4S Ranch communities, authorities reported. An unknown person made the telephone threat against Del Norte High School via a call to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department...
A man was shot once in his upper leg in the parking lot of Helix High School in La Mesa on Memorial Day evening, according to police. Residents near the school reported hearing gunshots from the campus at around 6:20 p.m., and described two vehicles leaving the parking lot after the shots were heard, according to a La Mesa Police Department sergeant.
05.29.2022 | 4:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The 16/17-year-old male was driving westbound on Mira Mesa Blvd and fell asleep at the wheel after attending a friend’s birthday party. He was on his way home to Oceanside. The car left the roadway and first hit a tree. The car continued for another 40 feet and hit a large electrical junction box, knocking it off of it’s footing. The teen was trapped for over 50 minutes due to the fear that the electrical wires were live with 12,000 volts of electricity. The teen was not injured. Once an SDG&E employee arrived to check on the electrical lines, the teen was able to get out of the vehicle under his own power. the electricity is out for the majority of the surrounding neighborhood and the traffic lights are out along Mira Mesa Blvd, and many drivers are not stopping at the intersection but speeding through. There is no estimated time for the repairs to be done and the electricity to be turned back on. Almost 700 customers are without power at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
In San Diego County, that same week in May, the arrest of another Black man, Amaurie Johnson, by white police officer Matthew Dages sparked a protest in La Mesa on May 30. Johnson’s arrest was caught on video and streamed on social media, garnering millions of views. The social...
SAN DIEGO — A dangerous scene caught on camera – drivers taking over a popular Mission valley intersection, doing donuts with people standing inches away from the skidding cars. San Diego Police say they started getting 911 calls around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night. “They have the road and...
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Family members searching for an at-risk woman found her body Sunday in some brush about a mile from her home, police said. Carter's relatives found her lying face-down in some brush just east of the east curb line in the 1200 block of Harbor Drive, said Capt. Alex Hernandez of the National City Police Department.
Video captured the gunman in front of Robb Elementary School in Texas shortly before he entered the building and murdered 19 children and two teachers. No one stopped him. Parents are seen outside of the school begging law enforcement to raid the school and help their children. Now, Texas law...
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man is warning his neighbors to be extra careful when taking their pets outside. His dog came into contact with drugs during a neighborhood walk and his vet said she's not the only one. Roger Dunn's 3-year-old dog Zelda goes on walks up...
Six schools in the Poway Unified School District were placed on lockdown Thursday following an anonymous phone call threat to Del Norte High School, but a Poway Unified spokesperson confirmed there is no evidence of an actual physical threat. "In an abundance of caution, the police have placed us on...
Authorities Friday announced that an inmate suffered an unspecified medical emergency and died at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, marking the fourth custody death in the county’s correctional system in the last four weeks. The detainee, whose identity was not immediately released, was discovered unconscious in his cell...
CHINO, Calif. - A San Bernardino man was arrested after he allegedly contacted a minor to commit a sex crime. According to police, the incident happened May 23 just after 4:30 p.m. near Riverside Drive and San Antonio Avenue in Chino. The victim told police she was walking home from...
Comments / 0